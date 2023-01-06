Belle Basketball 12/1 No. 1

The Angelo State Rambelle basketball team defeated the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs 60-53 on Jan. 5.

In the first quarter, junior forward Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant and sophomore guard Madisen Honea started things off by scoring the match's first 6 points. The points put ASU ahead 6-2 with over half of the quarter remaining.

Junior guard Sawyer Lloyd would hit a jumper to extend the Rambelles’ lead 13-5 with just under 2 ½ minutes in the first quarter. Sophomore forward Madeline Stephens made a layup late in the quarter followed by the Lady Buffs, who would score just before the buzzer. The layup would put ASU ahead 16-11 at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams would go point-for-point in the first half of the second quarter. The Rambelles would score 6 points, bringing them to their largest lead of 29-18. WTAMU would then hit two free throws to lower ASU’s lead to 29-20 going into halftime.

In the third quarter, the Rambelles would strengthen their lead back to 11 points early after sophomore guard Brighton Adams scored a triple and McGhee-Pleasant scored inside the paint. The Lady Buffs would rally to lessen the Rambelles lead to 40-37 going into the final quarter.

In the fourth quarter, WTAMU would take the lead for the first time at 45-44 with just over eight minutes left in the match. The Rambelles would respond by scoring 8 straight points and once again taking the lead with a score of 52-45. The Lady Buffs would try for a final push but would fall short, giving the Rambelles a 60-53 victory.

The Rambelles move to 12-2 on the season and 7-1 in LSC play. ASU will play the Lubbock Christian Chaps on Jan. 7 to continue their LSC play.

 

Staff Writer/Photographer

I am an Interdisciplinary Studies Major for Early Childhood Education at ASU. I plan to teach Elementary and I love to do Journalism on the side. I have two pets named Ollie and Beasty. I am very excited to be a part of the Ram Fam and the Rampage!

