Another stacked weekend for ASU sports as every team playing this week prepares for their final home games of regular-season play. Let’s check in on each team set to play this week.
ASU soccer comes into this week with a 12-2-2 overall record on the season and winning 4 of their last 5 matches as they won their only match last week against Texas Woman’s 2-1 on Saturday, Oct. 30. Mariah Griffin scored her first collegiate goal in the 31st minute and Avery McNeme scored her sixth goal of the season in the 57th minute as the Belles only allowed three shots all match.
The Belles hope to improve from the fourth-place spot as they close out Lone Star Conference regular-season play this week with a road trip to Austin to take on the Hilltoppers of St. Edward’s on Wednesday, Nov. 3 before returning home for the season finale on Saturday, Nov. 6 as they host Midwestern State at the ASU Soccer Field for Senior Day.
The Belles volleyball team continues their push to the end of the regular season as they currently sit tied for second place in the LSC standings with a 19-3 (12-1) record.
Last week, the Belles extended their win streak to three as on Thursday, Oct. 28, they traveled to UT-Permian Basin Falcons. Delany Fuller recorded a double-double on the night after 14 kills and collecting 20 digs. Kailyn Gilbreath recorded her another triple-double of the season with 10 kills, 22 assists, and 17 digs as the Belles overcame an opening set loss to win in four sets.
On Saturday, Oct 30, the Belles completed the long weekend trip with a sweep of the Western New Mexico Mustangs. Sophia Berg led the team with 13 kills on the night as Gilbreath led the team with 21 assists.
This weekend, the Belles have a deciding match against our rivals from the north, West Texas A&M on Friday, Nov. 5 for potentially the top spot in the conference standings. On Saturday, Nov. 6, Chuck Waddington’s squad hosts Senior Day against Eastern New Mexico at 2 p.m. Both games this weekend will take place at the Junell Center.
The Rams football team is ranked fifth in the regional rankings as they continue to roll their winning streak now hitting three games, outscoring their opponents 144-31 in that span. Last week, the Rams traveled to Portales, NM to take on the Greyhounds of Eastern New Mexico and when the dust settled, the Rams came back home with a 59-7 victory. Zach Bronkhorst was awarded LSC Offensive Player of the Week for the second time this season as he tallied 233 yards passing and two touchdowns while adding another two touchdowns on the ground.
On Saturday, Nov. 6, the Rams will welcome in Texas A&M Commerce for Military Appreciation Day at 1st Community Credit Union Field at LeGrand Stadium.. The Blue and Gold have their work cut out for them as the Lions come into the game with the best defense in the conference only giving up 12.6 points per game and only allowing 213.1 yards per game.
In other news, baseball is hosting their annual Fall World Series at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium starting on Thursday, Nov. 4 at 4 p.m. and finishing the series next Thursday, Nov. 11 at 6 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m.
Finally, in club sports, the Ram Rugby team is traveling to Lubbock to take on the Texas Tech Red Raiders on Saturday, Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. They are coming off of a complete team win against UT Dallas 52-29 at home.
This Week’s Schedule
Wednesday, Nov. 3
4 p.m. Austin, Texas
Friday, Nov. 5
7 p.m. Junell Center
Saturday, Nov. 6
Belles Soccer vs Midwestern State Mustangs (SENIOR DAY!!!)
1 p.m. ASU Soccer Field
No. 6 Belles Volleyball vs Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds (SENIOR DAY!!!)
2 p.m. Junell Center
Ram Rugby @ Texas Tech Red Raiders
3 p.m. Lubbock, Texas
Rams Football vs Texas A&M Commerce Lions (Military Appreciation Day)
6 p.m. 1st Community Credit Union Field at LeGrand Stadium
