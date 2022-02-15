The Angelo State Rambelle softball team hosted the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge from Feb. 11 to Feb. 13.
The Rambelles opened their home schedule after a big weekend in Conroe, Texas, for the Arkansas Tech Winter Invitational. ASU would win five of their six games in Conroe and would have 15 home runs on the weekend.
Feb.11, ASU 10-5 BC (Game 1) & ASU 18-2 ECU (Game 2)
On Friday, the Rambelles played Bethany College and East Central and won big in both games. In the match against Bethany College, the Rambelles would win 10-5 after scoring four runs in the bottom of the first. After being walked in the leadoff batting position, Ashlyn Lerma would put the first run on the board. She would be brought home by reigning LSC Hitter of the Week Paxton Scheurer.
The 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second for the Rambelles would bring Haylee Mitchell to the plate for a bunt single and a stolen base. Scheurer would bring her home on a double to right-center. That would make the lead 5-0 as ASU headed into the top of the third but, more importantly, the bottom of the third. In the bottom of the third, Keilei Garcia, the designated player, would double and pinch-runner Ashleigh Boswell would score on an Ashlynn Box triple. Bethany College would have a pitching change, allowing Box to score on a Bailey Martinez double to extend the lead 8-5. ASU would score two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to close out the game 10-5.
The Rambelles would carry the momentum into game two against East Central. Lerma would be the leadoff hitter with an infield single. Back-to-back triples by Lindsey Evans would allow the Rambelles an early 3-0 lead. ASU would continue to use the bats to their advantage to have an 8-0 lead heading into the top and eventually bottom of the second. The Rambelles would score one run in the bottom of the second and three runs in the bottom of the third. A 12-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth would allow ASU to score their final six runs of the game to make the final score 18-2. Box, Scheurer and Garcia would each have three runs to contribute to nine of the Rambelles’ 18 for the day.
Feb.12, ASU 20-0 BC (Game 1) & ASU 4-3 ECU (Game 2)
The bats would continue to be hot on another double-header game day for the Rambelles. In the first game against the Bethany College Swedes, the Rambelles would score 10 runs in the bottom of the first inning. Martinez would open the scoring effort with a two-RBI double to left field. Boswell would score Mykayla Stroud on a single and make her way across home plate on a double-steal later in the inning. Evans would swing big in the leadoff spot for the Rambelles, hitting a three-run home run to clear the bags and make the lead 8-0 still in the bottom of the first. Box would be hit by a pitch and advance to first and Scheurer’s seventh home run of the season would give the Rambelles the 10-0 lead.
Ashton Dirner would have an RBI single to start the scoring at the bottom of the second. Maleya Burns would follow suit with a three-run home run to extend the lead to 14-0. Katie Burris would close the inning out with a two-run home run to make the score 16-0. ASU would go scoreless in the bottom of the third but would close out the game with a Sierra Schottler sacrifice fly and a two-RBI double by Victoria Mosqueda to finish the game 20-0.
Game two against East Central would prove to be a challenge, with the Rambelles facing a 3-0 deficit heading into the bottom of the second. Lerma would be walked in the first four pitches and brought home by an Evans two-run home run. Evans would also hit a solo home run in the bottom of the fifth to tie and Scheurer would finish the game with a solo home run to make the final score 4-3.
“It makes me feel really confident in my team because we work so hard for this,” Evans said when asked what the games meant to her as well as how the team has played overall.
Feb. 13, ASU 8-0 StEU
The final game of the McCorkle Challenge would be an 8-0 victory for the Rambelles against conference opponent St. Edwards. Torrey Hogan would be in the circle for the Rambelles’ defense to close out the run-rule victory. Hogan threw 89 pitches, allowed two hits, six strikeouts and no walks. ASU, who would ultimately run-rule to end the game in six innings, would receive four of their runs by walks or batters hit by pitches. Stroud would be hit by the pitcher three times to drive in a run before a Lerma walk would close the game, making the final score 8-0 and the Rambelles undefeated in the McCorkle Challenge.
“Let my defense work for me,” Torrey Hogan said when asked her thoughts in the circle. “It’s easy to pitch well when you know your defense is going to be behind you.”
“To be playing this well early in the season is very exciting,” head coach Travis Scott said when asked his opinions on how his team has been playing to this point in the season.
The Rambelles will be at home Feb. 18 through Feb. 20 for the ASU Invitational, presented by Bahlman Cleaners.
