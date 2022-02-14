The Belles played two home games on Thursday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 12. They first faced the Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas.
After a tough loss on the road against West Texas A&M on Saturday, Feb. 5 the Belles were ready for a win.
In the first quarter, the Belles were off to a slow start, only scoring 10 points. However, their defense was on-point with 18 steals for the night.
In the second quarter, the Belles defense continued to dominate the boards with 39 rebounds for the night. Their offense also made a strong show with 24 points scored in the quarter. The Belles went into the half up by 12.
“We’ve always believed in, as a staff, that good defenses bring good offense.” head coach Alesha Ellis said in a post-game interview.
In the third quarter, the Belles had an amazing offensive performance. Sawyer Lloyd scored 18 points for the night, making her the top scorer of the game. Blakely Gerber had 14 points for the night and both Payton Brown and Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant scored 10. This helped the Belles go into the fourth quarter up by 20.
In the last quarter of the night, the Belles put the final nail in the coffin. With a 44% field goal shooting average and a 75% from the charity stripe, there was no stopping them. The Belles finished the game with the 72-58 victory.
On Saturday, Feb. 12 the Belles faced the Texas A&M International Dustdevils at home. Going into the game they were ready for their eighth conference win.
In the first quarter, the Belles started a little slow. The Dustdevils shot over 50%, which made it hard for the Belles to catch up. This led to them going into the second quarter down by four.
In the second quarter, the Belles came in fired up. Madeline Stephens led in rebounds for the night with 11. Overall the Belles had 49 rebounds for the night and scored 18 points on those rebounds. With this amazing defensive performance, the Belles went into the half up by eight.
In the third quarter, the Belles’ offensive performance was outstanding. Four of their five starters scored double digits for the night. Lloyd led in points for the second game in a row with 23. Brown had 15 points, Gerber had 14 and McGhee-Pleasant scored 10 points for the night. The Belles ended the third quarter up by 20.
In the last quarter of the game, there was no stopping the Belles. With a field goal shooting average of 48% for the night, the Belles were dropping almost everything. They also improved their free throw shooting average, which was 77%, for the night. This outstanding performance allowed the Belles to claim their eighth conference win with a score of 83-56.
Going into next week the Belles will be on the road for three games. Their first game is on Monday, Feb. 14 against the St. Mary’s Rattlers in San Antonio, Texas.
“We need to stay with the course,” Ellis said in a post-game interview talking about next week's challenging schedule. “We need to keep things as normal as we can, and do things just how we do at home.”
