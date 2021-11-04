The ASU soccer team traveled to Lewis-Chen Family Fields in Austin, Texas on Wednesday, Nov. 3 to face St. Edwards.
The Belles hoped to follow up with another win after defeating the Texas Woman’s Pioneers on Saturday, Oct. 30, but unfortunately fell short making their record for the season 12-3-2
The Belles started out strong with Avery McNeme scoring the first goal of the night at 15th-minute on a penalty kick, racking up her seventh goal of the season. However, St. Edward’s fought back, scoring a goal at the 32nd-minute.
The second half was a battle with a total of four shots by ASU against St. Edward’s one, which was blocked by Kira Miller, who had two saves for the night. With no goals scored in the second half, the game was tied.
St. Edwards came into overtime fighting and scored a goal at the 96th-minute to end the match in a 2-1 defeat for ASU.
The Belles are back in action for Senior Day as they will host Midwestern State on Saturday, Nov. 6 at the ASU Soccer Field hoping to up their rankings in the Lone Star Conference before the post season conference tournament starts.
