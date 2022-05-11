The Angelo State University Rams would sweep the St. Mary’s University Rattlers 2-0 in a best of three series to advance to the next round in the Lone Star Conference Tournament.
ASU 15-5 STMU(Game 1)
The Rams would make their presence known and set the pace for the rest of the weekend in the series' opening game against the Rattlers on Friday, May 6.
The scoring would start early for ASU in the bottom of the first. Austin Beck would open the scoring effort with a single, and Aaron Walters would make an RBI double to score Beck and later himself on a wild pitch from STMU. The final run of the first inning would be from a Koby Kelton RBI single to score Jordan Williams. ASU would also score one run in the bottom of the second with a Justin Lee reach to score Tripp Clark from third to give ASU a 4-0 lead.
The Rattlers would score in the top of the third, but the Rams were quick to answer in the bottom of the inning with three more runs to extend their lead. Justin Harris hit an RBI single up the middle to score Kelton, Clark scored an RBI double and Walter walked with bases loaded to make the score 7-1.
Neither team would score in the fourth inning, and ASU would start the bottom of the fifth by adding another three runs to their lead. Jackson Hardy would sacrifice bunt to score Clark, and back-to-back hits from Lee and Walters would score two more runs for ASU. Kamden Kelton would single in the bottom of the sixth, and Koby Kelton would hit an RBI double to make the ASU lead 12-1.
The scoring effort for the Rams would finish in the bottom of the seventh with the final three runs of the game pushed across home plate. Ryan Neitsch would open the scoring up with an RBI ground-rule double to score Hardy from second. Errors from the Rattlers would allow for two more runs, making the final score 15-5 for a Ram victory.
Benjamin Elder would start on the mound for ASU, throwing six innings and striking out seven while allowing five hits and one run.
“Every game is the same game,” Elder said. “We have to go out and play every game like it’s the most important one of the year. That’s the method to the madness.”
“I thought offensively we hit great up and down the lineup,” head coach Kevin Brooks said. “I think we did a really great job with two-out hitting.”
ASU 23-5 STMU (Game 2)
The series closer on Saturday, May 7, would be another major offensive day for the Rams.
ASU was the visiting team in the second game and would start by scoring two runs in the opening frame. Austin Beck would open the scoring with a triple on the first pitch, and Koby Kelton would ground out to second to bring in the first run. Jordan Williams would have an RBI single to score Aaron Walters and give ASU an early 2-0 lead.
The Rattlers were quick to answer with two runs of their own in the bottom of the first, but the Rams would answer back in the top of the second with three more runs. Beck would hit a two-RBI single and later score off of a Walters single to make the score 5-2. The Rams would score four more runs in the top of the third, with the final two of the inning coming from a two-run home run by Tripp Clark to make the score 9-3.
The top of the fourth inning would see eight runs added to the board for the Rams. Jordan Williams would have an RBI with the bases loaded before Kamden Kelton hit a two-RBI single. ASU would continue to score runs off Rattler errors and a sacrifice fly from Austin Beck. Hits from Koby Kelton and Justin Harris would also allow the Rams to score runs, and the final run of the inning would come from Williams on a bases-loaded walk to give the Rams the 17-3 lead.
The top of the sixth would see three more runs for ASU, started by a Kamden Kelton two-run home run followed by an RBI from Charlie Bartlett. The top of the seventh would put one more run on the board as Thomas Cain hit a sac-fly to score Ryan Neitsch from third. The final runs for ASU would be scored in the top of the ninth with a double from Jackson Hardy and a sac-fly from Bartlett to make the final score 23-5 for another ASU victory.
Aaron Munson started on the mound throwing three innings while allowing six hits and three runs. Carson Childers would pitch two innings, allowing one hit and striking out four. Price Siemering and Kyle Mosely both threw an inning of relief while Jake Rodgers closed out the game, throwing two innings and only allowing two hits and one run.
“We wanted to take care of business and get it done today,” Kamden Kelton said. “We didn’t want to be complacent; we wanted to play Angelo State baseball.”
“I thought we did a good job of scoring first, especially being the visiting team today,” head coach Kevin Brooks said. “I’m proud of the guys. Offensively, we are doing a really good job.”
With the win over St. Mary’s, Angelo State has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the LSC tournament, where they will take on the UT-Tyler Patriots at 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium.
