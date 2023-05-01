The Angelo State University Ram powerlifting team took home numerous awards at the end of their appearance at the 2023 USA Powerlifting Collegiate Nationals held in Arlington, Texas, from April 13 to April 16.
The Ram Powerlifting club consisted of just a few of the athletes present over the four days of competition and 50-plus schools in attendance. The team brought back three awards to San Angelo, one of which was a national championship.
The Ram powerlifting team brought home fourth place as a whole. This award signifies the first time a team award was brought home by an ASU powerlifting squad at Collegiate Nationals.
Melissa Nunez was the big winner for the Ram Powerlifting club, taking home the gold medal and the national championship title in the Raw Collegiate 97-Pound Class. Nunez finished the competition with a total of 600 pounds across her three lifts. She squatted 215 pounds, deadlifted 281 pounds and benched 105 pounds.
Natalie Walker also medaled at the competition, taking home the bronze in the Raw Collegiate 105-Pound Class. Walker finished the contest with a combined total of 700 pounds across her three lifts. She squatted 281 pounds, deadlifted 264 pounds and benched 154 pounds.
The Ram Powerlifting club also had five other athletes compete at Collegiate Nationals: Marissa Nunez, who had a collective total of 611 pounds; Anabelle Butts, with a collective total of 681 pounds; Emily Ramos, with a total of 689 pounds; Kylie Bliton, with a total of 814 pounds; and Kira Palmer, with a total of 781 pounds. These five athletes competed across four different classes, ranging from the Raw Collegiate 105-Pound Class all the way to the Raw Collegiate 181-Pound Class.
The Ram Powerlifting club is a registered student organization on the ASU campus and currently meets three days a week at The Bar Athletic Club at 6 p.m. They are under the leadership of coach Michael Vargas, faculty adviser Adam Parker and President Annabelle Butts.
