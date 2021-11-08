The ASU defense shines under the bright lights of LeGrand Stadium at 1st Community Credit Union Field as the Rams bid farewell to pending DI member Texas A&M-Commerce Lions on Military Appreciation Day & Senior Night Saturday, Nov. 6. The 30-3 victory snapped a six-game losing streak against the Lions that dated back to 2015.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Rams were first to put points on the board as Zach Bronkhorst was able to catch the Lions’ defense napping to find Cason Brown wide open in the middle of the field for a 45-yard catch and run to set up a 23-yard Asa Fuller field goal early in the second quarter.
On the ensuing offensive drive, a 27-yard rush by Alfred Grear and a 10-yard completion to Noah Massey allowed Bronkhorst to keep the option and run into the endzone untouched from five yards out to extend the Rams lead by 10.
“I like to do what it takes to win,” said Bronkhorst. “If it calls for me to run or throw, I just want to do whatever it takes.”
ASU kept the foot on the gas on their next offensive drive as they drove 75 yards down the field on eight plays, ending with Nathaniel Omayebu III rumbling his way into the endzone from 10 yards out to extend their lead 17-0. The LSC’s leading rusher finished the game rushing with 51 yards with a touchdown.
Commerce found a little life near the end of the first half as penalties by the Rams pushed the Lions down the field. A sack by Tre’Darious Colbert stalled the drive to set up a 46-yard field goal attempt. Any momentum the Lions had going ended as Devin Washington blocked the field goal attempt to maintain the shutout going into halftime.
The Blue and Gold defense kept their halftime momentum going as Daron Allman forced a strip-sack fumble of the Lions quarterback to give the ball back to the Rams offense with a short field. ASU was able to take advantage of the short field as Fuller kicked a 42-yard field goal to extend the lead to 20.
“It feels amazing,” said Allman in regards to his two sack performance on the night. “I wouldn’t have done it without my [defensive] line and the secondary with the great coverage. We just got the job done at the end of the day.”
On the very next drive, the Rams interception leader struck again as Andrew Pitts picked off the Lions quarterback and returned it 46 yards for his third defensive touchdown of the season to give the Rams a 27-0 lead over the Lions.
“I just go out there and do my job,” said Pitts, “do what I am coached to do and it shows on the field.”
“Andrew [Pitts] is an unbelievable football player,” said head coach Jeff Girsch. “He has three pick sixes this year and he continues to make plays.”
The Rams defense limited the Lions offense to 252 total yards, forcing two turnovers while sacking the Commerce quarterbacks four times and totaled up nine tackles for loss.
“[The defense] is just outstanding,” said Girsch. “We were gonna rely on them to be great for us all year and that was definitely our strong point and I am just proud of them.”
After a Commerce three-and-out, CJ Odom ran for a combined 35 yards on the drive to set up a Fuller 28-yard field goal to make it a 30-point lead for the Blue and Gold. The Rams’ kicker finished with a perfect 3-3 on field goals.
The Lions were finally able to put points on the board midway through the fourth quarter as they were able to drive down the field on 11 plays in five minutes to hit a field goal from 29 yards out to bring us to our final score, 30-3.
With the victory, the Rams improved to an 8-2 (4-2 LSC) record on the year as they will end the regular season next Saturday, Nov. 13 as they will travel to take on Texas-A&M Kingsville Javelinas.
