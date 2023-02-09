The Angelo State University Ram baseball team started their 2023 season and LSC campaign with a four-game series sweep over the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds over the weekend of Feb. 3 to Feb. 5.
ASU 11-1 ENMU (Game 1)
The No. 5 Rams would open up the series against the Greyhounds on a high note and end the day with a seven-inning run-rule victory, 11-1, on Friday, Feb. 3, at Foster Field at First Community Credit Union Stadium.
In the bottom of the first inning, ASU would start the offensive momentum early after a bases-clearing double by Tripp Clark would bring all the runners home to put the Rams up with the early 3-0 lead. In the top of the second inning, ENMU would find themselves in a prime position to score with the bases loaded. With a flyout and two quick strikeouts, ASU starting pitcher Aaron Munson would shut down the remaining half of the inning. Munson would later be credited the victory on the mound as he ended the day throwing six innings, only allowing four hits and one run while striking out seven.
Both teams would remain scoreless through the third inning, and ENMU would break the drought in the top of the fourth after a solo shot over the left wall gave them their only run of the day. ASU would answer quickly in the bottom half of the inning as a single from Jackson Hardy and a groundout by Jordan Williams would push two more runs across the plate to extend the lead to 5-1.
The Rams continued to ride the offensive momentum and pulled away from the Greyhounds at the bottom of the fifth as Justin Harris and Thomas Cain would hit solo home runs just before Williams closed out the inning with a two-run shot to make the score 10-1. The Rams’ final run would come in the bottom of the sixth after Tayten Tredaway scored on a flyout from Harris.
Hardy would finish the day perfectly, going 4-4 at the plate and producing two RBIs and three scored runs, while Clark and Williams finished the day with three RBIs each. Jude Cook, the freshman relief pitcher, would close out the day for the Rams, throwing one inning of work and allowing one hit and no runs while striking out two batters.
ASU 5-1 EMNU (DH Game 1) ; ASU 17-1 (DH Game 2)
On Saturday, Feb. 4, the first doubleheader of the 2023 season would find the Rams carrying the same offensive momentum from the day prior as they defeated the Greyhounds in both contests, 5-1 and 17-1.
In game one of the day, ASU opened up the offensive power in the bottom of the second as Tredaway would be brought home after a single from Kamden Kelton. Cain hit another RBI single in the bottom of the third to bring home Clark. The scoring would stay consistent for ASU in the bottom of the fifth inning as Cain would tally his second RBI of the day to score Hardy while Tredaway hit a two-RBI sac-fly to right field.
Starting pitcher Kade Bragg earned his first win in his first appearance in the Ram uniform, throwing six innings of work while allowing one hit, three walks and 10 strikeouts on the day.
Game two of the doubleheader would start just as quickly as game one with a two-run home run from Harris to right-center field to kick things off. The Rams' offensive momentum would continue to multiply as they would score five runs in the bottom halves of the next three innings. Clark added two more runs to his stat sheet with a solo home run over the left field wall while Rams newcomer Weston Valasek contributed a two-RBI double in the fifth.
Braxton Pearson made his first appearance on the mound in the Ram uniform, being the starting pitcher for game two. He threw five innings of work, allowing three hits, one earned run while tallying five strikeouts. David Dressendorfer and Jackson Berry each tossed one inning of relief without giving up a run.
Harris went 4-4 at the plate, collecting five RBIs. Valasek contributed three RBIs, while Clark and Tredaway contributed two RBIs as well to the ASU stat sheet.
ASU 6-3 ENMU (Game 4)
The fourth and final game of the opening weekend series would be a closer contest than the last three games at Foster Field at First Community Credit Union Stadium.
On Sunday, Feb. 5, the Rams would go all nine innings in the contest against the Greyhounds but would come out victorious with the 6-3 victory and the series sweep. The Rams would start out with an early lead in the bottom of the first after a double-play by the Greyhounds allowed the run to score for the early 1-0 lead.
Both teams would go scoreless in the second and third innings, but EMNU would score the tying run in the top of the fourth after stealing third and getting to home plate on an error from ASU. The Greyhound would hold the Rams scoreless at the plate as they would move to take their first lead of the entire series after a two-run home run over the left field wall would put the Greyhounds up 3-1.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, ASU would load the bases as Austin Beck earned an RBI walk, and Clark would go on to hit the game-tying RBI sac-fly, scoring Hardy in the process to boost the Rams 5-3. ASU had nine collective walks on the day, three of which would come from Tredaway. Tredway also scored the final winning run of the series, hitting a solo home run to right field. Hardy would also end the day with two hits and two runs.
Mason Bryant had his first start in the Ram uniform, tossing 5⅓ innings, allowing four hits and three runs while tallying seven strikeouts. Scott Ellis, another newcomer for the Rams, got the win on the mound, throwing 3⅔ innings, allowing three hits while tallying four strikeouts.
With the series sweep, the Rams move to 4-0 on the season and in LSC play as they travel for their first road series against the Cameron University Aggies starting Feb. 10 and concluding Feb. 12.
