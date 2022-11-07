The Angelo State Rambelle volleyball team fell to the UT-Tyler Eagles 0-3 on Nov. 5 to end their Lone Star Conference play on Senior Day.
Prior to the match, the Belles honored their three seniors of the 2022 roster: Sydney Mundkowsky, Grace White and Katy Motz.
ASU would lose the first set 25-21 and the second 25-20. The third set would end the match with UTT winning 25-10 to take the victory.
Mundkowsky led the team with six kills, while White led with four blocks and made four kills. Motz added a team-high 12 assists and recorded 12 digs for her first double-double of the season. Sophomore Caleigh Enax led with 13 digs, and junior Elsa Lamphere had 11 digs.
The Belles drop to 11-17 overall on the season and 7-9 in LSC play. They are the eighth seed and will take on the host and top seed, West Texas A&M, in the LSC tournament on Nov. 10.
