The Angelo State Rambelle Softball team went 2-1 this weekend against the UT-Tyler Patriots after losing the first match 7-0, winning the second match 3-2 and winning the third match 3-2.
ASU 0-7 UTT (Game 1)
In the first inning, the Rambelles struggled to score as the Patriots would score five runs on three hits to take the lead 5-0 going into the second inning.
The Patriots would score singular runs in the fourth and sixth innings to pull further ahead and take the victory over the Rambelles 7-0.
Senior infielder Ashlyn Lerma, junior catcher Keilei Garcia and junior utility Ashton Dirner would be the only Rambelles to record a hit in the matchup.
ASU 3-2 UTT (Game 2)
The Patriots would open the game with a run off an error in the first inning. In the second inning, senior utility Bailey Martinez would single to set up Maleya Burns, who tripled to drive in Martinez for ASU’s first run of the day.
Burns would pull the Rambelles ahead in the fifth inning 2-1 with her first home run of the season. Lerma would double to score after senior infielder Paxton Scheurer hit her first triple of the season to strengthen the Rambelles' lead to 3-1.
The Patriots would score in the sixth inning to trail ASU 3-2. Genesis Armendariz would walk the first two Patriot batters before getting a pair of groundouts. Armendariz would strike out All-American Tatum Goff to seal the Rambelles' victory.
ASU 3-2 UTT (Game 3)
In the first three innings, neither team would score. In the fourth inning, the Rambelles would score from a home run by junior outfielder Lindsey Evans to pull ahead 1-0.
Sophomore utility Ashton McMillan would walk, followed by a single by Martinez and a single by Burns that would run in McMillan to extend the Rambelles’ lead to 2-0.
The Patriots would respond in the fifth inning with two runs to tie the game at 2-2 with the Rambelles.
In the eighth inning, Martinez would lead with a double to the right field. Sophomore pinch-runner Jasmine Warriner would score the winning run on Burns' double to right field. The hit would be a line drive that would just miss the Patriots' first baseman. ASU would take the victory 3-2 over the Patriots.
The Rambelles move to 12-8 on the season and 4-5 in Lone Star Conference play. The Rams will play against the Midwestern State Mustangs on March 3 to continue their LSC play.
