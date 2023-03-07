The Angelo State University Rambelle softball team traveled to Wichita Falls, Texas, to take on the Midwestern State University Mustangs in a three-game series starting on March 3 and concluding on March 4.
ASU 10-1 MSU (Game 1)
In game one of the series against MSU, ASU would start on a hot streak on the offensive side of the ball. The Rambelles would score at least one run in every half-inning to put them on pace for a run-run victory.
A fielding error by the Mustangs would put Ashlyn Lerma on the base paths early in the top of the opening frame. Paxton Scheurer would contribute an RBI single to score Lerma and put the Rambelles up early, 1-0.
MSU would work quickly in the bottom half of the frame as they tied the game off of a sacrifice fly to make the score 1-1. This would be the only run pushed across for the Mustangs in the opening game.
In the top of the second, the Rambelles would continue to capitalize off their offensive momentum from the opening frame as true freshman Tatiana Trotter would hit a two-run home run over the center field wall to put ASU up 3-1. This is Trotter’s first home run in her collegiate career in the Rambelle uniform.
The top of the third inning would be just as effective for the Rambelles, as a single by Ashton McMillan set up catcher Keilei Garcia to drive in a two-run home run, her sixth for the season. Trotter was back at the plate just three batters later, and, with two runners on the base paths, she drove the ball over the left field fence for her second-career run on the season.
In the top of the fourth inning, with two outs on the board, McMillan delivered a solo home run of her own to make the score 9-1. In the top of the fifth, pinch hitter Malloree Smith contributed her first collegiate RBI double to push the final run across the plate and secure the 10-1 victory for the Rambelles.
Genesis Armendariz had a complete performance from the circle, tossing four innings of work, allowing one hit while striking out four. Torrey Hogan tossed an inning of work in relief, recording one strikeout in the circle.
ASU 10-1 MSU (Game 2) ; ASU 8-9 MSU (Game 3)
Another doubleheader Saturday for the Rambelles saw a split on the day as they captured the series against the Mustangs.
In game one of the doubleheader, ASU would continue to carry off of the offensive momentum from game one as McMillan found her way on the base path in the top of the second inning and would later be brought home by a Bailey Martinez groundout to take the early 1-0 lead. Later in the inning, Maleya Burns delivered her second home run of the season to score all runners and extend the lead to 3-0.
In the top of the third inning, Scheurer drew a walk to get on first, McMillan singled and Garcia got hit by a pitch to load the bases. All three runners would score on a single up the middle from Burns to give the Rambelles the 6-0 lead.
The score would remain 6-0 until the top of the fifth when ASU would add the final four runs to their offensive campaign. Scheurer led off the inning with a single, and Katie Burris would come in to pinch run. Burris scored on a two-run home run shot from Lindsey Evans. Burns would later double in the inning to score the ninth run, and Trotter had an RBI single for the final run to secure yet another 10-1 run-rule victory for the Rambelles.
Hogan, the starting pitcher in the circle for the Rambelles, picked up her fourth run of the season, allowing two hits and three walks while striking out six in her four innings of work. Cheyenne Floyd pitched the final inning in relief, striking out all three batters that came to the plate.
The series' final game would start on a high note for ASU again. Lerma started things off for the Rambelles with a single before stealing second base. She would score the early 1-0 lead off an MSU error.
The Mustangs would come out equally aggressive at the plate as they scored three runs in the bottom of the first and second innings to take the 6-1 lead.
In the top of the fourth inning, Martinez contributed an RBI single with the bases loaded to make the score 6-2. Burns stepped to the plate after Martinez and hit a sac fly to make it 6-3.
Layni Tanner stole home in the top of the fifth inning. Martinez led off the sixth inning with a single, and she would later score on a groundout to bring the score to 6-5. MSU would tack on three more runs in the bottom of the sixth and extend the lead again for the Mustangs 9-6.
The Rambelles would score three more runs in the top of the seventh but would fall short to the Mustangs, leaving runners stranded to make the final score 9-8.
With the series win over the Mustangs, the Rambelles moved to 14-9 on the season and an even 6-6 record in LSC play. They return to Mayer Field in San Angelo to host the Texas Woman’s University Pioneers in a three-game series on March 7 and 8.
