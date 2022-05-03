The Angelo State Rambelle softball team went 1-1 in a doubleheader on April 30 against the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps to wrap up their regular season.
ASU 10-6 LCU Game 1
In game one, ASU started the scoring effort after a Lindsey Evans bunt would send Ashlyn Lerma home for the first run. The score was 1-0 after the first inning.
Neither team would score again until the fourth inning, where Ashlynn Box would gain a walk and pinch runner Maleya Burns would score the run off of a fielding error. The score would be 2-0, ending the fourth inning.
Both teams would score in the fifth inning, with Lerma starting the scoring effort for the Rambelles with a run thanks to a Lady Chap error. Evans would then hit a home run. Box and Kelei Garcia would get on base after a walk and a single, and a Fernandez home run would send them all home.
The Lady Chaps would fight back with two runs in the fifth and three more runs in the sixth to make the score 8-5 going into the seventh.
The Rambelles would load the bases for Bailey Martinez, who would drive in two runs in the top of the inning. The Lady Chaps would score another run in the bottom inning but fall short as the Rambelles took the victory 10-6.
ASU 4-9 LCU Game 2
In the second game of the doubleheader, the Lady Chaps would start their scoring effort with a bases-loaded walk to send one home. Torrey Hogan was able to pitch the Rambelles out of this, however, only allowing the one run.
The Rambelles would respond in the second inning with a Box home run to make the score 1-1 going into the third.
The Lady Chaps would take the lead as they scored four runs in both the third and fifth innings. The Rambelles would only score a run in the third and two runs in the sixth.
The Rambelles tried to fight back in the seventh but went scoreless, giving the Lady Chaps the 9-4 victory.
The Rambelles would finish their regular season with a split against the Lady Chaps. They moved to 38-9 overall in the regular season and 22-8 in conference play.
The No. 7 Rambelles will be back Friday, May 6 at the LSC Tournament in Tyler, Texas and will play No. 18 Texas A&M-Commerce.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.