The Angelo State Rambelle softball team fell to the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps 2-1 after losing 3-2 and 8-7 on April 15 and winning 8-5 on April 16.
ASU 2-3 LCU (Game 1) DH
Both teams would remain scoreless until the fifth inning, when the Lady Chaps would take a 1-0 advantage.
The Rambelles would fight back in the bottom of the inning after Ashlyn Lerma and Lindsey Evans walked while the bases were loaded to score two runs and take the lead 2-1.
The Lady Chaps would add another run in the sixth inning to take the lead and win the match 3-2 against the Rambelles.
Cheyenne Floyd would throw 5 ⅔ innings with only two runs on seven hits. She would also have six strikeouts.
ASU 7-8 LCU (Game 2) DH
LCU would start the scoring effort in the first inning with two runs. ASU would tie the match at 2-2 thanks to a two-run shot by Bailey Martinez.
The Rambelles would take the lead 3-2 in the third inning after Paxton Scheurer singled to send Lerma home for the run.
The Lady Chaps would strike back with two home runs in the fifth inning for five runs to take back the lead 7-3.
Torrey Hogan would start for ASU, giving up seven hits and seven runs while striking out five batters.
The Rambelles would fight back to go into extra innings, with Keilei Garcia hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning, followed by Evans, who would hit a two-run home run in the seventh to tie the game.
LCU would take the lead on a groundout in the eighth inning to win the match against the Rambelles 8-7.
ASU 8-5 LCU (Game 3)
The final game of the series and the last home game of the season for the Rambelles would be played Sunday, April 16, at Mayer Field. Prior to the first pitch, the Rambelles took time to honor Lerma, Scheurer, Martinez and Maleya Burns, their four seniors who would be playing their last games on the home field in the Blue and Gold.
In the first inning, the Lady Chaps would kick off the scoring effort with a three-run home run to take the lead 3-0.
Burns would start the second inning with a walk to advance to third off an Ashton McMillan single. Burns would score ASU’s first run of the game to make the score 3-1 with LCU still leading.
Tatiana Trotter would walk to put runners on first and third. Trotter and McMillan would get a double steal to score their second run of the inning and make the score 3-2.
Scheurer would then make a sacrifice fly with the bases loaded to get a run and tie the game. Ashton Dirner would score another run off a wild pitch for ASU to take the lead 4-3.
LCU would tie the score in the top of the third inning, and the Rambelles would fight back with three runs in the bottom of the inning.
Martinez would single, followed by Evans, who would draw a walk. Trotter would hit a two-out RBI to plate Martinez and Evans. Dirner would walk to put Trotter on second, who would then score off a Lerma single to put ASU further ahead at 7-4.
In the sixth inning, Lerma advanced to third off a throwing error by LCU and scored off a groundout by Scheurer. The Lady Chaps would fight back with a run, but it would not be enough as the Rambelles would take the victory 8-5.
The Rambelles move to 29-21 on the season and 21-18 in Lone Star Conference play. ASU will play against the Cameron Aggies on April 21 to finish out their regular season play.
