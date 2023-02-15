The Angelo State Rambelle softball team went 5-0 in the 2023 George and Ola McCorkle Challenge presented by Bahlman Cleaners at Mayer Field in San Angelo, Texas.
ASU 6-1 TAMIU (Game 1) ; ASU 8-1 ECU (Game 2)
On Feb. 10, the Rambelles would start their home season on a high note with a 6-1 victory over the Texas A&M International Dustdevils in game one of the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge.
The scoring momentum would start early for the Rambelles in the bottom of the first inning after Paxton Scheurer hit a sacrifice fly and Madison Fernandez stole home plate to push across the pair of runs for the early 2-0 lead.
Both teams would remain scoreless through the top of the sixth inning when TAMIU pushed across their only run of the game. ASU would soon find their spark once again, scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth.
A run scored with loaded bases would come off a wild pitch that was dropped by Tessa Ramirez. Ashton McMillan scored two Rambelles on a two-out double, marking her first-career extra-base hit. The sixth and final run for ASU in game one would come from a Layni Tanner infield single.
Rambelle starting pitcher Torrey Hogan would toss 6 ⅓ innings of work, allowing three hits and one unearned run. She also threw a total of 79 pitches while striking out three batters.
Game two for the Rambelles would be against the East Central Tigers and see the scoring momentum from game one continue as Ashlyn Lerma would have a single and a stolen base before scoring off of a Tanner single to put ASU up 1-0. ECU would battle back as the team put their only run on the board and tied the score at 1-1 after an RBI double in the top of the second.
In the bottom of the third inning, the Rambelles found the lead once again as Scheurer hit a solo home run, her fifth of the season, to left field to make the score 2-1. ASU would go scoreless through the bottom of the fourth but would find themselves back in prime scoring position in the bottom of the fifth. Tanner and Lerma both singled to lead off the half inning as Scheurer would draw the walk at the plate to load the bases. Fernandez would cap off the scoring by hitting a line drive through the right side to score a pair of Rambelle runs.
The final runs for the Rambelles came in the bottom of the sixth inning as Lindsay Evans found her second home run of the season by hitting a three-run home run over the left field wall to make the final score 8-1.
Starting pitcher Genesis Armendariz picked up her third win in the circle as she pitched seven innings of work, only allowing two hits and one run while striking out nine.
ASU 6-4 ECU (Game 3) ; ASU 4-3 TAMIU (Game 4)
Day two of the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge presented by Bahlman Cleaners saw the third and fourth games for the Rambelles in the three-day challenge.
In game three against the Tigers, the Rambelles would find themselves trailing early on as the Tigers jumped to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first. ASU would try to respond early as Lerma would reach on the error to get onto the base and later score due to a Fernandez double.
Lerma would have three stolen bases on the day as she became the third Rambelle in program history to have 100 career stolen bases, and her 101 total steals make her the second player in program history to do so.
In the bottom of the second inning, the Rambelles continued to cut down the Tigers’ lead by putting two more runs on the board as Maleya Burns would single to get on base, and Aston Dirner would hit a two-run home run to end the scoring. The score remained 4-3 until the bottom half of the fifth inning when Evans' hit bounced over the head of the ECU right fielder, allowing the tying score to come from an inside-the-park home run.
The final score to secure the first walk-off victory for ASU on the day came in the bottom of the seventh inning as Fernandez would draw a walk to get on first, and Evans capped off the game with a two-run home run to give the Rambelles the final score of 6-4.
Cheyenne Floyd, a McLennan Community College transfer, pitched from the circle in relief, tossing 6⅓ innings of work, allowing two hits while striking out six. Floyd earned her first win in the circle wearing the Rambelle uniform.
Game four for the Rambelles at Mayer Field would find themselves in a hole once again as the Dustdevils from Texas A&M International found a pair of runs in the top of the first inning and scored on a wild pitch from the circle in the top of the third inning to jump to a 3-0 lead.
ASU would be held scoreless until the bottom of the fifth as Burns hit a double deep in the left-center gap. Keilei Garcia, the Rambelle catcher, found herself at the plate and sent a two-run home run over the fence to put the Rambelles back in the game 3-2. TAMIU would have an error to lead off the bottom of the sixth, which allowed Fernandez to hit an RBI double to tie the game at 3-3.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, Garcia would find herself back in the batter’s box as she hit her second home run of the season and secured the Rambelle victory with the second walk-off of the day 4-3.
Genesis Armendariz would pitch the entirety of the contest for the Rambelles, tossing seven innings of work from the circle and striking out 12 Dustdevils with a total of 135 pitches.
ASU 3-0 TAIMU (Game 5)
The fifth and final game of the George and Ola McCorkle Challenge presented by Bahlman Cleaners saw the Ramebelles take a shutout victory over the Dustdevils in their tournament match-up.
ASU scored early in the bottom of the first inning as Lerma advanced to first on a bunt single and then made her way around the bags to third on a Tanner bunt single. Lerma would score the first run on a double steal as Tanner would find her way home later in the inning after an Evans RBI single.
Both teams would be held scoreless until the bottom of the fifth inning. Lerma drew a walk to advance to first and then stole second base. She advanced to third on a Tanner infield single. Tanner later stole second base, and Lerma would score the game-ending run due to an Evans RBI single.
Starting pitcher Torrey Hogan threw four complete innings of work, allowing three hits while striking out three. Floyd pitched the final three innings in relief as she allowed two hits while striking out five. The pitching duo for ASU did not allow a walk for the entirety of the matchup.
With the 5-0 weekend at Mayer Field, the Rambelles move to 8-3 on the season as they continue their stretch at home, taking on the West Texas A&M Lady Buffaloes to open Lone Star Conference play with a three-game series starting Friday, Feb. 17.
