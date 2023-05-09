The Angelo State University Rambelle softball team ended its season in the opening round of the LSC Tournament on May 4, falling narrowly to the St. Edwards Hilltoppers 8-0.
The Hilltoppers scored the first two runs of the contest in the third inning, finding themselves on the basepaths with a pair of walks that crossed the plate on an RBI double to make the score 2-0 for a Hilltopper lead.
StEU would load the bases in the fourth before a triple to right-center field scored all three runners to extend the lead to 5-0. The Hilltoppers would plate three more runs later in the inning to extend the lead to the game's final score of 8-0.
The Rambelles would find their way on the basepath during the contest, collecting a total of three hits on the day. Paxton Scheurer singled in the second and doubled in the fifth for two of the three hits on the day.
Keilei Garcia had the only other recorded hit for ASU in the matchup by singling in the fourth inning. Maleya Burns found her way on the basepath after drawing a walk in the third inning and swiping second base on a steal. Ashton McMillian also reached the base after reaching on an error in the fifth inning.
The Rambelles did not walk away from the LSC Tournament empty-handed, though, as they collected eight LSC honors.
Scheurer and Ashlyn Lerma were named to the Lone Star Conference First Team and the LSC All-Academic Team. Bailey Martinez was named to the Lone Star Conference Second Team. Genesis Armendariz was named to the Lone Star Conference Third Team.
Garcia and Lerma were also awarded the LSC 2023 Catcher Gold Glove and 2023 Second Base Gold Glove for their individual work in their respective positions.
The Rambelles finish the season with a 29-25 overall record and a 21-21 record in LSC play.
