The Angelo State Rambelle softball team dropped their final regular season series against the Cameron Aggies that started on April 21 and concluded on April 22.
ASU 1-4 CU (Game 1) ; ASU 2-5 CU (Game 2)
In game one of the series, the Aggies would come out to a commanding lead in the bottom of the first, scoring a two-run home run to start their offensive effort. They would later score their final two runs of the game in the bottom of the fourth.
The Rambelles would have a fairly quiet day at the plate in Lawton, Oklahoma. Lindsey Evans, Bailey Martinez and Maleya Burns would be the only ASU players to record a hit, while Keilei Garcia was the lone Rambelle to reach base twice on a walk and hit by pitch.
The lone run plated for the Rambelles was a solo home run off Burns’ bat in the top of the fifth. This is her third home run of the season.
Cheyenne Floyd started in the circle for the Blue and Gold, tossing 4 ⅔ innings, allowing four runs and striking our four. Torrey Hogan came in to pitch 1 ⅓ innings of relief, scattering two hits in her scoreless innings.
Game two of the series would see the offensive momentum carry for the Aggies as they quickly jumped to a 2-0 lead once again in the bottom of the first.
The Rambelles would not go away quietly, though, as they found an offensive spark in the top of the fifth, with Layni Tanner singling up the middle to find herself on the base path. Tanner would be brought in on a Tatiana Trotter double to make the score 2-1 and put ASU in striking distance.
CU would tally three more runs in the bottom half of the frame to extend the lead. Burns took a commanding lead to the top of the seventh with a triple and was later brought home to push the second run across the plate on a Trotter RBI double.
ASU 1-6 CU (Game 3)
The series conclusion in Lawton would see yet another quiet day for ASU at the plate as CU led off the game with a leadoff triple to later score on a sacrifice fly.
The Aggies would find yet another leadoff triple in the fourth followed by a single to expand the lead to double of the Rambelles’ efforts. The Aggies concluded their offensive effort in the top of the fifth, tacking on four more runs to make the score 6-0.
The Rambelles would try and get a spark going in the box as Garcia contributed the only run for ASU in the top of the sixth with a solo home run over the left field wall. This was Garcia’s 11th home run of the season.
ASU still tallied six hits on the day, with Garcia contributing two and one hit each off the bats of Evans, Burns, Paxton Scheurer and Ashton Dirner.
Hogan pitched in relief for the Blue and Gold, tossing two full innings while allowing one hit and one unearned run.
With the loss, The Rambelles finish the regular season with a 29-24 overall record and a 21-21 record in conference play. The team will find an off weekend as they await their final placement in the LSC standings and seeding number for the LSC tournament set to take place the first weekend of May.
