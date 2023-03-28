The Angelo State University Rambelle softball team dropped its conference matchup against the St. Mary’s University Rattlers, going 1-2 starting March 25 and concluding on March 26 at Mayer Field.
ASU 8-0 StMU (Game 1); ASU 0-13 StMU (Game 2)
On Saturday, March 25, the series-opening doubleheader would be underway at Mayer Field in San Angelo, TX, and would find ASU with the split after the first two games.
In game one of the series, the defense for both teams would prevail as both the Rambelles and the Rattlers held each other scoreless through the top of the fifth inning.
In the bottom half of the frame, Ashton Dirner would stand in the leadoff position for the Rambelles. She would find her way aboard the base path with a single and later went on to steal second. She advanced to third base on a groundout from the plate before Ashlyn Lerma drew the walk and stole second to put two Rambelle runners in scoring position.
Ashton McMillan would be next in the box and drive the ball down the left field line for an RBI double to put ASU up late, 2-0. With McMillan aboard after the double, Paxton Scheurer would find her 11th home run of the season over the left center wall to score herself and McMillan on a two-run shot to put the Rambelles up 4-0.
In the bottom of the sixth inning, ASU would tack on their final four runs out of game one as Dirner and Katie Burris found themselves on the base path after both recorded singles. Layni Tanner would step to the plate next and draw the walk to load the bags for the Rambelles.
Two runners on the path would score on Rattler error, and the third would score on a wild pitch from the circle. Scheurer would step to the plate with Lerma at third and hit the sacrifice fly to score the final run for the Rambelles and secure the game-one victory in run-rule style 8-0.
Genesis Armendariz, the starting pitcher in the circle, picked up her 13th win of the season as she only allowed one hit and three walks while striking out a pair of batters.
Game two of the doubleheader would see a complete momentum shift for both teams as StMU tacked on two runs to their offensive campaign in the top of the first. The contest would be scoreless on both sides until the top of the fourth when the Rattlers scored five more runs and ended their offensive momentum in the top of the fifth after pushing across their last six runs.
Victoria Mosqueda broke the almost perfect performance of Catalina Cavazos in the circle with a single.
ASU 0-3 StMU (Game 3)
On Sunday, March 26, the Rambelles would fall and drop the series to the Rattlers, losing by a narrow margin of 3-0.
StMU carried the offensive momentum from their victory in game two of the series to the final game as they saw three 3-RBI singles score runners in the fourth and fifth innings.
The Rambelles recorded five hits in the contest. Keilei Garcia went 2-3 from the plate, being the only ASU player to record multiple hits. Lindsey Evans, Dirner and McMillan contributed the final three hits of the Rambelles’ offensive campaign.
Armendariz started in the circle for game three, throwing six innings of work while allowing three runs off seven hits. She also allowed two walks while striking out two. Cheyenne Floyd tossed the final inning in relief, allowing one hit while striking out one.
With the series drop, the Rambelles move to 22-16 overall and 14-13 in LSC play as they travel to Silver City, New Mexico, to take on the Western New Mexico Mustangs on March 21 and April 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.