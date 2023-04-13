The Angelo State Rambelle softball team defeated the Texas A&M International Dustdevils 2-1 after a 9-0 and 3-2 win on April 11 and a 1-8 loss on April 12.
ASU 9-0 TAMIU (Game 1) DH
In the first two innings, both teams remained scoreless. In the third inning, Ashlyn Lerma would draw a walk to steal second. Lerma would advance to third to score off a squeeze bunt.
Paxton Scheurer would score a home run to strengthen the Rambelles’ lead to 3-0. Bailey Martinez and Keilei Garcia would draw walks to advance followed by Martinez, who would score on an Ashton Dirner RBI single.
Lerma would score another run for ASU off a walk to Tatiana Trotter. The Rambelles would round out the third inning leading 6-0 after a pitch hit Lindsey Evans while the bases were loaded.
In the fourth inning, Martinez would start with a single and eventually score off a fielder’s choice. Dirner would then have an RBI double to score a run from a single by Layni Tanner. The Dustdevils would remain scoreless, with the Rambelles winning the first match 9-0.
ASU 3-2 TAMIU (Game 2) DH
Lerma would start off the first inning with a single to steal second. Scheurer would have a two-run home run to give the Rambelles the early lead of 2-0.
In the third inning, Lerma would hit a single and steal second yet again. She would advance to third and eventually score off a TAMIU error.
In the fifth and sixth inning, the Dustdevils would fight back to make the score 3-2. With two runners on and one out in the sixth, Cheyenne Floyd would relieve starter Torrey Hogan with five outs to end the game on a 3-2 Rambelle victory.
ASU 1-8 TAMIU (Game 3)
The Rambelles would score their first and only point of the match in the first inning on a single by Lerma, who would steal second to score off an Evans RBI single.
The Dustdevils would score one run in the first to tie the game at 1-1. In the second inning, TAMIU would score five more runs to take a strong lead of 6-1.
The Dustdevils would score two more runs in the third inning to get the final score of 8-1 for a Rambelle loss to end the series.
The Rambelles move to 28-19 on the season and 20-16 in Lone Star Conference play. ASU will play against the Lubbock Christian Chaps on April 15 to continue their LSC play.
