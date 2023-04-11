The Angelo State University Rambelle softball team picked up a Lone Star Conference series win against the St. Edward's University Hilltoppers after securing the doubleheader sweep on Friday, April 7.
ASU 1-2 StEU (Game 1)
In game one of the three-game series at Mayer Field on Thursday, April 6, the Rambelles would come up just short, dropping the opening game 2-1.
The Rambelle scoring effort only saw five hits in the full seven innings of play. Bailey Martinez and Keilei Garcia each recorded two hits, while Maleya Burns recorded hit number five for the Blue and Gold.
StEU quickly took the lead through solo home run shots in the top of the fourth and fifth inning. The only run plated for the Rambelles came from Garcia’s RBI single with two outs on the board in the bottom of the fourth.
Cheyenne Floyd started in the circle for the Rambelles, allowing five hits and two walks while tallying nine strikeouts in her full seven innings of work.
ASU 5-2 StEU (Game 2) ; ASU 5-1 StEU (Game 3)
On Friday, April 6, the Rambelles would have a total momentum shift as they would sweep both games of the doubleheader against the Hilltoppers.
In game two of the series, StEU would find themselves on the board first in the top of the first innings, but ASU was quick to answer, plating four runs of their own in the bottom of the second.
Ashton McMillan drew a walk to leadoff the bottom half of the frame and advanced on the base path with a groundout. Burns would contribute an infield single to put two runners aboard, and Ashton Dirner would load the bases with a bunt single.
Tatiana Trotter hit a single through the right side to score the runner from third. Ashlyn Lerma would draw the second walk-to-plate run for the Rambelle effort, and Paxton Scheurer would drive in the final two runs of the half-inning to put ASU ahead 4-1.
The Hilltoppers would plate their final run to make the score 4-2, after which both teams would be held scoreless until the bottom of the sixth.
Garcia, in the leadoff position for the Rambelles in the bottom of the sixth, contributed a double before pinch-runner Layni Tanner advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt and was brought home to plate run number five after a squeeze bunt from Dirner to make the final score 5-2 and tie the series at 1-1.
Torrey Hogan pitched seven innings from the circle, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks while tallying seven strikeouts.
The third and final game of the series saw both teams scoreless until the bottom of the third inning, where Lerma led things off for the Rambelles. Lerma found herself on the base path after a single before stealing second and advancing to third on a sac-bunt. Scheurer would draw the walk to put runners on the corners, and Martinez would drive the pair in to give ASU the early 2-0 lead.
In the bottom of the fourth, Burns singled with one out on the board. Dirner would single into left field, and both runners would advance off a Hilltopper fielding error to score Burns and make the score 3-0. Dirner scored moments later on a pass ball to hold the score at 4-0.
The bottom of the fifth would end the scoring momentum for ASU, and Garcia would pick up her ninth home run of the season to make the score 5-0 and secure the series win.
Floyd pitched game three for the Rambelles, tossing a complete seven innings, allowing six hits and one run while striking out three.
With the win, the Rambelles move to 26-18 overall and 18-15 in LSC play. They take on their last mid-week series Tuesday, April 11, and Wednesday, April 12, against the Texas A&M International Dustdevils.
