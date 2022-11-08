The Angelo State Rambelle soccer team competed against the Midwestern State Mustangs in the Lone Star Conference quarterfinals on Nov. 1 and would fall after tying 2-2 and losing a 3-2 penalty shootout.
ASU started strong, with senior midfielder Valerie Solis attempting a shot in the second minute that forced a save by MSU. Solis would then deliver a cross in the fifth minute to junior midfielder Katelin Heise whose header would score and put the Rambelles ahead 1-0.
The Mustangs would gain momentum in the next 20 minutes and tie the score 1-1 with a corner shot. Senior midfielder Madison Stokes would try for another shot at the end of the first half but missed, leaving the score tied.
In the second half, Stokes would try for another shot in the 54th minute that the Mustangs would save. An MSU player would receive the first yellow card of the matchup’s three in the 56th minute.
The Rambelles took three more shots in the 72nd minute before finally scoring off an assist by sophomore forward Grace Jordan to senior midfielder Cindy Rodriguez, giving ASU a 2-1 lead.
Sophomore midfielder Libby Welker and a Mustang would get the other two yellow cards in the 85th minute. MSU would tie up the match 2-2 in the 87th minute, forcing the game into overtime.
Both teams would attempt shots in the first 10 minutes of overtime with no success, causing the match to come down to penalty kicks. The Rambelles fell behind early but would tie it up 2-2 thanks to goals by senior midfielder Mia Czarnecki and freshman midfielder Abby James alongside a save from graduate goalkeeper Kira Miller. The Mustangs would come out on top, however, after two saves from their goalkeeper kept them ahead 3-2 for the win, eliminating the Rambelles from the LSC tournament.
The Rambelles will be back in action after being chosen as the No. 3 seed in the South Central Regional tournament for NCAA DII where they will face off against the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs on Friday.
