The Angelo State Rambelle basketball team went 1-1 this weekend after defeating the Lubbock Christian Lady Chaps 60-57 on Feb. 2 and losing to the West Texas A&M Lady Buffs 80-64 on Feb. 4.
ASU 60-57 LCU (Game 1)
In the first quarter, junior guard Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant would hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 7-7. McGhee-Pleasant would make 5 more points to keep the Rambelles ahead 16-15 at the end of the quarter.
Both teams would go back and forth with the lead in the second quarter until sophomore guard Madisen Honea would make a layup to strengthen ASU’s lead to 4 points, 28-24. The Lady Chaps would score once more to trail the Rambelles 28-26 going into halftime.
In the third quarter, McGhee-Pleasant would score another 3-pointer to put the Rambelles up again by 4 points, 36-32.
Freshman center Keniah Williams and freshman guard Landry Morrow would combine to score 3 more points. The Lady Chaps would take the lead 40-39 heading into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, sophomore forward Madeline Stephens and junior guard Sawyer Lloyd would score points to pull the Rambelles ahead by 5 points, 45-40, after just 30 seconds.
Lloyd would score again on a fast break to give ASU their largest lead of 8 points, 53-45, with just under four minutes left.
The Lady Chaps would get within 3 points multiple times but eventually lose to the Rambelles, 60-57. The ASU victory would end an LCU historic at-home winning streak of 113 games.
ASU 64-80 WTAMU (Game 2)
Stephens would hit a triple in the first quarter to give the Rambelles an early lead of 7-5 with just over eight minutes in the first.
McGhee-Pleasant would score another bucket before the Rambelles would go cold for the last five minutes of the quarter. ASU would trail WTAMU 11-9 going into the second quarter.
The Lady Buffs would score 6 straight points to start the second quarter, stretching their lead to 17-9. McGhee-Pleasant would make a triple, but WTAMU would strengthen their lead to 13 points, 25-12, with just over 5 ½ minutes in the second quarter.
Freshman forward Alexandra Bednarczyk and freshman center Williams would each score to finish the second quarter, with ASU still trailing 36-19.
In the third quarter, the Lady Buffs would increase their lead early to 21 points until McGhee-Pleasant, Lloyd and Morrow would all score to lessen WTAMU’s lead.
Six straight points from Stephens would pull ASU within 12 points, trailing 48-36, with 3 ½ minutes left in the quarter. WTAMU would go on a 12-5 run to close out the quarter ahead 60-41.
In the fourth quarter, McGhee-Pleasant would hit a layup with just under five minutes left to bring the Rambelles back within 12 points, trailing 69-57. Lloyd would hit a jumper, but it wouldn’t be enough to overtake the Lady Buffs, who defeated the Rambelles 80-64.
The Rambelles move to 19-4 on the season and 14-3 in Lone Star Conference play. The Rambelles will play against the Cameron Orediggers on Feb. 9 to continue their LSC play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.