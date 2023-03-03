The No. 2-seeded Angelo State University Rambelle basketball team advanced to the LSC Semifinal round of the 2023 Lone Star Conference Women’s Basketball Championship after defeating their West Division foe, the No.7-seeded Cameron University Aggies, 70-62, at the Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas, on March 2.
The Belles got off to a quick start in the contest, with Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant starting the scoring momentum after a turnaround jumper. Three more ASU players would contribute their own scores to extend the lead to 10-2 to start the first quarter. Pleasant would add another bucket to her stat sheet to extend the Rambelle lead to 10 points, 14-4, with 3:30 left on the clock in the opening quarter. The offensive power for ASU would not stop as they entered the second quarter up on CU 16-8.
In the second quarter, Landry Morrow would contribute a quick layup to put the Belles up, 22-8, with under eight minutes left of play before the halftime break. The Belles would quickly jump to a 30-25 lead at the half after late buckets down the stretch from Madeline Stephens and Sawyer Lloyd.
With the third quarter underway, Stephens scored 6 straight points for the Belles to put the ASU lead back to double digits, 39-29, with 6:33 left to play in the quarter. The Aggies would continue to battle with the Belles, going on a 5-0 run that would quickly be put to rest after a made mid-range pull-up jumper by Lloyd kept the Belles up, 41-34, with 4:16 left to play in the quarter. Lloyd also capped off the scoring in the third for ASU with a late layup to make the lead 51-46 heading into the final quarter of regulation.
With 6:59 left to play in the first round of the LSC tournament, Madisen Honea scored 5 straight points for ASU to extend the lead back to 9 points, 58-49. The Belles pulled away by 12 points with 4:33 left to play in the contest as Stephens capped off a 7-2 run. McGhee-Pleasant made one last bucket for the Belles to make the final score 70-62 and secure the ASU victory.
Lloyd was the lead scorer for the Belles with 23 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists. McGhee-Pleasant earned her 11th double-double of the year with 16 points and 14 rebounds. Stephens also found herself a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Honea also was a big contributor for ASU, with 9 points in her time off the bench.
The Rambelles improve to 23-6 with the win and look to keep their postseason run alive, taking on the University of Texas-Tyler Patriots on Saturday, March 4, at the Comerica Center.
