The Angelo State University Rambelle basketball team secured two more LSC wins on their home court on Jan. 26 and Jan. 28.
ASU 79-74 ENMU (Game 1)
In the first game of the home series, the Belles would narrowly keep their two-game win streak alive after defeating the Eastern New Mexico Greyhounds, 79-74, on Jan. 26.
The matchup would go back and forth throughout the contest, but freshman guard Landry Morrow would come out with the hot hand for the Belles, draining a 3-pointer with 6:01 to play in the first quarter to put the Belles up 9-6. Keniah Williams would contribute her own pair of layups to keep the ASU lead 13-11 with just under four minutes left of play. As ENMU battled back, Sawyer Lloyd would contribute her own pair of buckets to close out the quarter and keep ASU up by 1 point, 19-18.
The second quarter would prove to be just as tasking as quick points from Alexandra Bednarcyzk would extend the Belle lead, 23-18, with a little over eight minutes left to play in the first half. Late in the second quarter, Madisen Honea grabbed her own missed rebound and put it back with 2:29 left to play, extending the lead to 36-23. Just before the halftime break, the Belles would find themselves up by 9 points after a made bucket from Madeline Stephens would bring the score to 38-29 and secure an ASU lead at the half.
The Belles would fall into a three-minute scoring drought at the start of the third quarter but would maintain a 7-point lead after a made 3-pointer from Lloyd with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Williams had three blocks and scored yet another bucket down the stretch to give the Belles the lead heading into the fourth, 57-43.
With 8:32 remaining in regulation, the Belles would keep their lead, 64-46. The Greyhounds would be persistent in their search to cause an upset, successfully cutting the Belles’ lead down with just under 5 minutes left to play. ASU would only score 2 points during the next 3 ½ minutes of play, and ENMU would see themselves in a favorable position with the lead cut down to just 3 points. However, late trips to the free-throw line would secure the ASU victory, 79-74.
Lloyd would be the game leader for this contest, earning her sixth double-double of the season with 20 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Stephens would find her fifth double-double in the game, finishing the day with 18 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Tayjanna McGhee- Pleasant also scored double figures for the Belles with 12 points and four rebounds. Williams rounded out the double-digit scoring for the Belles with 10 points, five rebounds and four blocks.
With the win over the Greyhounds, ASU improved to 17-13 on the season and 12-2 LSC play.
ASU 56-52 WNMU (Game 2)
The final game of the weekend home series for ASU saw another close competition against the Western New Mexico Mustangs on Jan. 26.
ASU jumped to the early 4-2 lead in the opening minutes as Stephens scored 4 points. The rest of the opening first quarter would be fought neck-in-neck for the Belles as Lloyd extended the lead 15-13 with 2:52 left in the first quarter after hitting a jump shot on a fast break in transition. ASU would find themselves in a scoring drought the remainder of the first as the Mustangs scored 8 straight points to take a 21-15 lead heading into the second quarter.
Buckets from Lloyd, McGhee-Pleasant and Williams in the second quarter cut the Mustang lead to 1 point with 5:13 left in the half. Williams would later score 4 more points to keep the WNMU lead at 1 heading into the halftime break, 27-26.
Momentum on both sides of the ball would start hot for the Belles in the third quarter as they went on an 11-0 run to take a 10-point lead with 5:51 remaining in the third. Williams scored once again to close out the third quarter and extend the ASU lead to 9 points, 44-35.
Stephens scored the only fourth-quarter bucket for the Belles at the 6-minute mark, stopping a previous 10-2 run by the Mustangs that cut the lead back to 3 points. McGhee-Pleasant scored 5 straight points to bring the Belles’ lead back to 7 and would drain the final two free throws of the day to secure another home victory for ASU, 56-52.
McGhee-Pleasant would be the leading scorer for ASU, finishing her night with 22 points and eight rebounds. Lloyd contributed 14 points, six rebounds and six steals in the contest, while Stephens contributed 8 points, three steals and 11 rebounds.
With the win, the Belles move to 18-3 on the season and 13-2 in LSC play. They now head on the road for four games, starting with matchups against the LCU Lady Chaps and the WTAMU Lady Buffs on Feb. 2 and Feb. 4.
