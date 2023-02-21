The Angelo State Rambelle basketball team went 1-1 this weekend after defeating the Texas Woman’s Pioneers 73-69 and losing to the UT-Tyler Patriots 62-51.
ASU 73-69 TWU (Game 1)
In the first quarter, the Pioneers would take an early lead. Junior guard Sawyer Lloyd would score 4 straight points to trail the Pioneers 7-6 with just under 5 ½ minutes in the quarter. Sophomore forward Madeline Stephens and freshman forward Aicha Ndir would score later in the quarter to give ASU the 13-12 lead going into the second quarter.
In the second quarter, junior forward Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant would score 6 straight points for the Rambelles as they trailed the Pioneers 25-21 with just under three minutes in the quarter. Lloyd and Stephens would combine for 5 points down the stretch for ASU to trail by 1 point, 27-26, at the half.
In the third quarter, the Pioneers would score 7 straight points to jump ahead 38-30 at the halfway mark of the quarter. TWU would take the lead by 12 points before Lloyd would score 10 points, pulling ASU within 3 points to end the quarter trailing 49-46.
In the fourth quarter, McGhee Pleasant would hit a 3-pointer to keep the Rambelles within 2 points, still trailing 53-51 with just over 7½ minutes remaining. The Rambelles would then go on a 7-0 run with a triple by Stephens to put them ahead. Lloyd and McGhee-Pleasant would put ASU up by 7 points, 68-61, with just over 1 ½ minutes remaining in the match. McGhee-Pleasant, Lloyd and Stephens would hit free throws down the stretch, securing the ASU victory over the TWU Pioneers 73-69.
ASU 51-62 UTT (Game 2)
In the first quarter, Lloyd would score a 3-pointer to give ASU a 6-5 lead over UTT with just over seven minutes left in the quarter.
Stephens and McGhee-Pleasant would score three points each to keep the Rambelles in the lead 17-14 late in the quarter. Lloyd would make a pair of free throws to end the first quarter with ASU ahead 19-16.
In the second quarter, McGhee-Pleasant, Lloyd and sophomore guard Madisen Honea would score to pull the Rambelles ahead by 9 points, 27-18. Things would go cold for ASU, however, as their last point of the quarter would be from a free throw by Lloyd at the 4 ½ minute mark. The Patriots would catch back up to the Rambelles but still trail 28-25 at the end of the second quarter.
In the third quarter, ASU would try to keep UTT at bay with a layup from Stephens to keep the Rambelles in the lead, 33-31, with over seven minutes remaining in the quarter. ASU would go cold yet again, scoring only 2 points in the last seven minutes of the quarter. UTT would take the lead 41-35 going into the final quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Patriots would strengthen their lead to 13, 50-37, with just under 6 ½ minutes remaining. Lloyd and Stephens would help pull ASU within 6 points, but it would not be enough as UTT would defeat ASU 62-51.
The Rambelles move to 21-6 on the season and 16-5 in Lone Star Conference play. ASU will play against the UT-Permian Basin Falcons on Feb. 23 to finish out their LSC play.
