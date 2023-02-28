The Angelo State Rambelle basketball team closed out their regular season LSC campaign with a win over the University of Texas-Permian Basin Falcons on Feb. 23.
The Belles started off hot, taking an early 6-4 lead as Sawyer Lloyd, Aicha Ndir and Tayjanna McGhee-Pleasant contributed to the scoring effort early on. Brighton Adams would also be quick to get her name on the stat sheet, quickly making a 3-pointer with 3:15 left to go in the quarter to put ASU up 12-9.
The scoring effort slowed down for ASU as they were held scoreless, which allowed UTPB to gain a late 14-12 lead heading into the second quarter. In the second quarter, the Belles would be held scoreless for the first 4½ minutes of play until McGhee-Pleasant sank a layup to put the Belled back up by 2 points, 16-14. Madeline Stephens would quickly drain her own pair of 3-pointers to give ASU the 29-20 lead heading into halftime.
A 7-0 run to kick off the third quarter allowed the Belles to jump ahead with a 36-20 lead with a little over eight minutes left to play in the quarter. With four minutes left to play in the quarter, ASU would extend its lead to 45-28. UTPB would fight back, scoring 11 straight points until buckets from Madisen Honea and Landry Morrow ended the quarter and secured the Belle lead at 10 points, 49-39.
With just over three minutes remaining in regulation, Stephens would contribute 4 more straight buckets to give ASU the largest lead of the day, 67-48. Final free throws from Morrow and a late jump shot from Kyla Cobb would be the final scoring efforts to secure the Belle victory 71-55.
Stephens was the lead scorer for the Belles, scoring 18 points and grabbing seven rebounds. McGhee-Pleasant, the now LSC Defensive Player of the Week, secured her 10th double-double of the season with 14 points and 10 rebounds. Morrow was the last of the Belles in double figures with 11 points and four rebounds, while Adams matched her career high in points at 9. As a team, the Belles had 17 assists and 10 steals while shooting 42% from the field.
With the win, the Belles end their regular season campaign with a 22-6 overall record and a 17-5 LSC record. The team clinched the LSC Co-West Division title and earned a second-seed spot in the 2023 LSC Women’s Basketball Championship.
ASU will face the Cameron University Aggies at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 2, for the quarterfinal round of the tournament for the start of their postseason run.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.