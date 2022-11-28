The Angelo State Ram basketball team defeated the Sul Ross State Lobos 75-53 to end their preseason play on Nov. 26.
The Lobos would flourish in the first half after scoring 8-for-19 from deep, carrying a 7-point lead into halftime.
A layup from senior guard Devaughn Thomas would put the Rams up 49-48 with 11 minutes and 48 seconds left on the clock. They would continue the half with a 26-5 run to strengthen their lead against the Lobos.
Junior guard Reggie Quezada led the Rams with 21 points and had three of ASU’s five 3-pointers for the evening.
Junior guard Kevon Godwin had 12 points and six rebounds for his 32 minutes off of the bench. Senior forward Fredelin De La Cruz and Thomas would each have 8 points and six rebounds. Junior guard Willie Guy would also score 8 points for ASU.
Graduate guard Steve Webb would have 7 points and seven steals to help on the defensive side, giving the reigning Defensive Player of the Year the record for most steals since ASU’s Collin Turner, who made nine steals on March 6, 2020.
The Rams move to 3-1 on the season and begin Lone Star Conference play against Texas A&M University-Kingsville on Dec. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.