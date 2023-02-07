The Angelo State Ram basketball team went 0-2 this weekend after losing to the Lubbock Christian Chaps 67-66 on Feb. 2 and the West Texas A&M Buffs 84-67 on Feb. 4.
ASU 66-67 LCU (Game 1)
Both teams would go back and forth with the lead 14 times throughout the matchup. It wouldn’t be until the last 77 seconds that the Chaps would take the lead off of a layup.
Junior guard Kevon Godwin would then hit a jumper to retake the lead. The Chaps would retake the lead and eventually win the game against ASU.
The Rams shot 51.1% from the field and 52.9% from 3-point range. ASU also made all nine of their free-throw attempts.
Godwin led the Rams with 20 points after being 9-of-15 on the night. Godwin also recorded a career-high six assists. Senior forward Fredelin De La Cruz had his fourth double-double of the season after scoring 15 points and getting 11 rebounds. De La Cruz also had three steals. Junior guard Willie Guy scored 14 points with four 3-pointers, and junior guard Reggie Quezada had 10 points.
ASU 67-84 WTAMU (Game 2)
The Rams would struggle to score from 3-point range in the first half, missing four 3-pointers. The Buffs would thrive from 3-point range in the first half after shooting 54.5% and making 12 3-pointers.
Godwin scored 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting and made all eight of his free-throw attempts. Senior guard Devaughn Thomas scored 13 points and made all six of his attempts from the free-throw line. Thomas also had two blocks. Guy scored 9 points, and graduate guard Tre Mitchell scored 8 points to add to ASU’s scoring. De La Cruz also would record five steals.
The Rams move to 18-5 on the season and 14-3 in Lone Star Conference play. The Rams will play against the Cameron Orediggers on Feb. 9 to continue their LSC play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.