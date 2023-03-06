The Angelo State Ram basketball team competed in the Lone Star Conference tournament, defeating the Dallas Baptist Patriots 64-43 on March 3, the Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas 61-57 on March 4 and losing in the LSC final to the West Texas A&M Buffs 63-64 on March 5.
ASU 64-43 DBU (Game 1)
The Rams would shoot 44.4% from the field in the first half, while DBU shot 27.3% from the field. ASU would hold the Patriots to six made shots in the first half. The Rams would also outrebound the Patriots 22-9 in the first half.
For the game, the Rams shot 52% from the field and grabbed 39 rebounds, while the Patriots grabbed 18. DBU would have their worst scoring and shooting effort of the season at 43 points and 18.2% shooting.
Graduate guard Tre Mitchell would lead in scoring with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting. Mitchell would also grab six rebounds.
Senior guard Devaughn Thomas and junior guard Reggie Quezada would each score 9 points. Junior guard Kevon Godwin would only score 8 points due to limited time in the game from foul trouble.
Senior forward Fredelin De La Cruz would score 7 points, and graduate guard Steve Webb would score 6 points and grab eight rebounds.
ASU 61-57 TAMUK (Game 2)
At the start of the game, De La Cruz and Godwin would score to bring ASU ahead 10-3. In the first half, the Javelinas would shoot 9-of-27 from the field and 50% from 3-point range.
In the second half, the Rams would strengthen their lead by shooting 57.1% from the field. Thomas would lead all players with 20 points and shoot 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Godwin would have 13 points with three 3-pointers and three assists. De La Cruz would record a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. He would also add three steals for ASU.
ASU 63-64 WTAMU (Game 3)
The Rams would struggle in the first half after shooting 32% from the field with only one made 3-pointer and would commit 11 turnovers.
Quezada would score only 3 points for ASU right before halftime to cause them to trail the Buffs 37-25.
In the second half, the Rams would bounce back after losing Godwin to an injury in the first half. ASU would shoot 50% from the field and 66.7% from the 3-point range.
Quezada would lead the Rams with 18 points, and Guy would follow with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. De La Cruz would add 7 points, and Thomas would add 8 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
The Rams are now 25-6 on the season and will start postseason play against the Colorado Mesa Mavericks in the NCAA DII South Central Regional on March 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.