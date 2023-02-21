The Angelo State Ram basketball team went 2-0 after defeating the Dallas Baptist Patriots 71-57 on Feb. 16 and the UT-Tyler Patriots 70-64 on Feb. 18.
ASU 71-57 DBU (Game 1)
In the first half of game one, the Rams shot 44.8% from the field and only 22% from 3-point range.
The Patriots would start strong in the second half, extending their lead until the Rams fought back with an and-one from senior guard Devaughn Thomas to take the lead. They would maintain this lead for the rest of the game and defeat DBU 71-57.
Junior guard Kevon Godwin, Thomas and graduate guard Steve Webb all scored in double figures. Godwin and Thomas would each have 14 points, and Thomas would have a team-high nine rebounds.
Webb would have 12 points to bring him to double-digit scoring for the third time this season. Webb also added seven rebounds and three steals to the ASU victory.
Junior guard Willie Guy would add 9 points and five assists for ASU. Senior forward Fredelin De La Cruz and junior forward Barlow Alleruzzo IV would score 7 points each, along with three steals from De La Cruz.
The Rams outrebounded the Patriots 36-30 and assisted 11 times. The Rams forced the Patriots into 23 turnovers, which is the most for DBU in conference play this season.
ASU 70-64 UTT (Game 2)
The Rams would have a starting lineup of seniors to honor them for Senior Day. The senior players in the starting lineup would be Thomas, guard Tre Mitchell, De La Cruz and Webb, who together would score a combined 42 points in the matchup.
ASU shot 46.3% from the field and 45% from 3-point range. The Rams forced the Patriots into 18 turnovers and held them to 23.8% shooting from the three.
Godwin would lead in scoring with 22 points on 8-of-15 shooting. Godwin would also add four rebounds and a team-high five assists. De La Cruz would be close to a double-double with 17 points and nine rebounds. He would also grab a team-high four steals. Guy, being the only non senior in the starting lineup, would score 10 points and add three assists for ASU. Thomas would score 7 points and record two blocks, followed by Webb, who would score 2 points and grab three rebounds.
The Rams move to 22-5 on the season and 18-3 in Lone Star Conference play. They will play against the UT-Permian Basin Falcons on Feb. 23 to finish their LSC play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.