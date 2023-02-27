The Angelo State Ram basketball team defeated the UT-Permian Basin Falcons 61-59 on Feb. 23 to finish their LSC play. This win sealed the Rams' 13-0 home win streak for the season.
The Rams would hold the Falcons to 12.5% from the 3-point range. The contest would be tight as the teams exchanged the lead six times and would be tied seven times.
In the second half, the Falcons would have the lead until the Rams would have a 13-5 run to take the victory from UTPB.
Graduate guard Tre Mitchell would make a putback layup to put the Rams ahead with 82 seconds left. Junior guard Kevon Godwin would have a step-back jumper to seal the victory for the Rams.
Godwin and junior guard Willie Guy would lead with 13 points and three assists for ASU. Senior guard Devaughn Thomas would add 11 points and four rebounds. Senior forward Fredelin De La Cruz would have 7 points, five rebounds and four steals.
The Rams conclude the regular season at 23-5 and their Lone Star Conference play at 19-3. The Rams will play again in the LSC tournament as the third seed on March 3.
