The Angelo State University Ram basketball team continued its at-home winning streak on Jan. 5 after defeating the West Texas A&M University Buffaloes. The win moves ASU to a seven-game win streak on their home court inside the Junell Center at Stephens Arena and marks the first victory over WTAMU in San Angelo since 2016.
The Rams would come to a slow start in the first half, allowing the Buffs to gain a 9-point lead. It would be short-lived, however, as quick buckets from the hands of Reggie Quezada and Kylon Owens would tie the score and carry the Rams to the halftime break with the score at 30-30.
Offensive and defensive tenacity would prove to be decisive as the Rams continued to put pressure on the Buffs. In the first half, the Rams shot 58% from the field and 50% from beyond the arch. ASU only continued to get better as their numbers improved to 65.4% from the field and 71.4% from the 3-point range. On the defensive side of the ball, ASU outrebounded the Buffs 36-31.
The win against WTAMU also allowed ASU to put impressive numbers on their stat sheets, seeing three players from their roster in double figures in the offensive category. Willie Guy and Kevon Godwin contributed 19 points each to the ASU effort, while Quezada contributed 12. Both Fredlin De La Cruz and Tre Mitchell also contributed 9 points to the Rams' high offensive score.
On the defensive side of the stat sheet, Devaughn Thomas recorded 11 rebounds on the night while also contributing 7 points and four assists throughout the matchup.
With the win, the Rams move to 10-3 overall and 6-1 in Lone Star Conference play for the 2022-2023 season. ASU will look to continue to defend their home court on Saturday, Jan. 5, as they take on the Lubbock Christian University Chaparrals in more LSC play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.