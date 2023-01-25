The Angelo State University Ram basketball team swept on the road this weekend after taking victories over the St. Mary’s University Rattlers on Jan. 19 and the St. Edward's Hilltoppers and Jan. 21.
ASU 62-60 STMU (Game 1)
Game one of the two-game road series proved to be a close match throughout the contest for the Rams, who narrowly secured the road victory 62-60.
The first half would prove to be traditional ASU basketball with the early 17-5 lead. STMU would battle back the remainder of the half and enter into the halftime break with a 2-point jump over the Rams.
The second half of the contest would be just as back-and-forth as the Rams would barely golf the 3-point edge over the Rattlers. The slight lead and momentum would quickly diminish as Tyler Caron for STMU hit a late game-tying 3-pointer with nine seconds left in regulation to send the contest into an overtime period potentially. The Rams would quickly inbound the ball to point guard Willie Guy who would take the ball full court and hit a step-back jumper to give the Rams the 62-60 victory.
Guy ended the night with 6 points, two assists, two steals, two rebounds and one block in the contest. ASU would also see three Ram players in double figures. Kevon Godwin led the way with 21 points, while Reggie Quezada and Devaughn Thomas contributed 11 points each. Quezada also contributed three steals to the Ram stat sheet, while Thomas contributed six rebounds and two blocked shots.
ASU ended the night shooting 41.1% from the field while outscoring the Rattlers in turnovers, 27-10, and in-the-paint shooting, 26-16.
With the win, the Rams moved to 14-3 on the season and 10-1 in LSC play.
ASU 98-78 SEU (Game 2)
On Saturday, Jan. 21, the Rams would finish their weekend on the road again victorious after a win over the St. Edward University Hilltoppers, 98-78.
The offensive momentum started early for ASU as the team quickly made their first five shots of the contest for the early 15-5 lead. The Hilltoppers would battle back, changing the lead twice in their favor with 1-point possessions. Devaughn Thomas would answer back with 9:11 left in the first period, and the Rams would only continue to capitalize from there.
ASU’s offensive and defensive power would carry them through the remainder of the contest, only committing seven turnovers of their own while forcing the Hilltoppers to commit 15.
The stat sheet for ASU was an impressive sight, as six players from the Ram rosters would be in double figures for the second time this season. Godwin led the way for ASU, scoring 21 points in the contest. Fredelin De La Cruz contributed a career-high 19 points as well as five rebounds.
Steve Webb recorded 13 points, five rebounds, four steals and four assists for the Rams’ stat sheet. Guy contributed 11 points and four assists to the impressive Ram effort, and Barlow Alleruzzo IV and Thomas rounded out the scorers with 10 points each.
The Rams collectively shot 58.2% from the field and 47.6% from beyond the arch. They also had 17 team assists.
With the win, ASU moves to 15-3 on the season and 11-1 in LSC play, sitting at the top of the leaderboard in the standings.
The Rams look to turn their six-game win streak into seven as they travel to face the UTPB Falcons on Jan. 24. Afterward, they will be back on their home court for the start of the back-half of conference action, hosting the ENMU Greyhounds on Thursday, Jan. 26, and the WNU Mustangs on Saturday, Jan. 28.
