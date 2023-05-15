The Angelo State Ram baseball team would claim the Lone Star Conference Tournament title for the third season in a row after defeating the Lubbock Christian Chaps 11-3 on May 11, the Saint Edward's Hilltoppers 12-4 on May 12, and the Chaps again 14-4 on May 13 to win the title.
ASU 11-3 LCU (Round 1)
ASU would begin the scoring in the bottom of the first with Tripp Clark doubling down the left side of the field to score Thomas Cain.
The Rams would score again to strengthen their lead to 2-0 off a single by Tyler Boggs to send Justin Harris home. Kade Bragg would throw for six innings with two runs on six hits. Bragg would pitch for five strikeouts.
The Rams would extend their lead even further after two runs in the fifth inning. Austin Beck would RBI double followed by Jordan Williams, who would single to score Clark for 4-0 lead.
LCU would strike back in the sixth inning with two solo home runs to trail 4-2. ASU would respond with a home run of their own by Harris to score three runs and extend their lead to 7-2.
Mason Bryant would throw for one inning and allow zero hits followed by Scott Ellis who threw for an inning with one run on one hit.
The Chaps would score again in the eighth inning but it would not be enough as the Rams would go for one more run. Jacob Guerrero would hit a triple and score on an error, Williams would follow with a two-RBI double, and Jackson Hardy would single to make the final score 11-3 for a Ram victory.
ASU 12-4 SEU (Round 2)
The first run of the game would be scored by ASU in the second inning. Williams would capitalize on an error to advance and eventually score the first point.
The Rams would add another run in the fourth inning thanks to Hardy who would sac bunt to score Beck for the 2-0 lead. SEU would even the score in the fifth inning with a two-run home run.
Aaron Munson started on the mound for ASU. Munson would throw for five innings with four runs on seven hits and five strikeouts.
ASU would score three runs in the sixth after Clark hit an RBI single followed by a groundout by Hardy and two passed balls adding two more runs. SEU scored two runs to close the gap and tail 5-4.
A lightning delay would stop the action. When the seventh inning finally began, Williams would hit a double to score three runs for ASU.
The Rams would continue to score in the last few innings after a groundout by Cain to score Kamden Kelton in the eighth and three more runs in the ninth to take the victory 12-4.
ASU 14-4 LCU (Round 3)
The Chaps would start the scoring in the first inning with a single to right center. The Rams would take the lead 2-1 in the bottom of the second with a two-run homer by Harris.
LCU would also have a two-run homer in the third to regain their lead 3-2. ASU would strike back with many runs in the bottom of the third. Beck would hit a three-run homer, Hardy would follow with another three-run, and Harris would groundout to score Guerrero for the 10-3 lead.
Jackson Berry pitched five innings for the Rams with three runs on four hits and added four strikeouts.
ASU would add another run with a solo homer by Kelton. In the seventh, the Rams would add two more runs and would add one more in the eighth to take the victory 14-4.
Beck was named Most Valuable Player for the second year in a row and Williams, Harris, Guerrero, and Bragg were named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Rams move to 47-8 overall and will get an automatic seat in the NCAA Division II South Central Regional Tournament beginning May 18.
