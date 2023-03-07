The Angelo State Ram baseball team went 4-0 against the Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions, winning 15-2 on March 3, a doubleheader 16-1 and 6-0 on March 4 and 21-11 on March 5.
ASU 15-2 UAFS (Game 1)
In the first inning, the Rams would struggle with some errors as the Lions would take the lead 1-0 early.
At the bottom of the second, ASU would respond with six runs thanks to a bases-loaded walk by Austin Beck, followed by a single from Jacob Guerrero and two RBI doubles by Weston Valasek.
A wild pitch would score another point for the Rams, followed by a sac fly from Thomas Cain to center field to lead 6-1.
In the third inning, the UAFS would score a run to lessen ASU’s lead to 6-2. The Rams would score seven more runs to strengthen their lead to 13-2.
ASU would score two more runs in the sixth and seventh inning to defeat the Lions 15-2.
ASU 16-1 UAFS (DH Game 1): ASU 6-0 UAFS (DH Game 2)
In game one, the Rams would open the first inning with a sac fly from Valasek to score Beck in for a run.
The Rams would continue to score in the second inning with six more runs to take a 7-0 lead. Kamden Kelton would bring in two more runs thanks to a single in the middle of the field followed by back-to-back doubles from Beck and Guerrero.
ASU would add seven more runs in the third inning, with Thomas Cain and Kelton scoring two RBIs each.
Valasek would hit an RBI double followed by Tyler Boggs, who would bring another run from a single to left field to secure a 16-1 lead and take the match over the Lions.
In game two, both teams would go scoreless in the first inning. In the bottom of the second, the Rams would score two runs from a Justin Harris triple that would score Jordan Williams and Reese Johnson.
ASU would add another run in the third from an RBI by Williams to strengthen their lead to 3-0. Braxton Pearson would start on the mound for the Rams, throwing for four innings with no runs from the Lions.
ASU 21-11 UAFS (Game 4)
ASU would have a quick 3-0 lead in the first inning after Valasek singled to the right field to score Beck. The single would be followed by a run by Cain and a bunt by Boggs to score Valasek.
The Rams would double their lead to 6-0 in the second inning, scoring on a wild pitch and RBI hits by Tripp Clark and Williams.
The Lions would have two runs in the top of the third from a home run. In the bottom half of the inning, ASU would extend their lead to 10-2.
The UAFS would fight back after scoring three homers for seven runs to make the score 14-9 with ASU still leading.
The Rams would extend their lead and take the victory 21-11 to sweep the Lions 4-0 in the series.
The Rams move to 17-3 on the season and will play against the Oklahoma Christian Eagles on March 10 to continue their Lone Star Conference play.
