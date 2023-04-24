The Angelo State Ram baseball team went 4-0 this weekend after sweeping the St. Edward’s Hilltoppers 7-6 on April 21, 9-6 and 7-1 on April 22 and 8-0 on April 23.
ASU 7-6 SEU (Game 1)
The Rams would open the match with a run in the first inning from Thomas Cain, who would score on a sac-fly by Tripp Clark to lead 1-0.
ASU would add another run in the bottom of the third thanks to an RBI double by Jacob Guerrero to score Cain and strengthen the lead to 2-0.
The Hilltoppers would score their first run in the fourth inning with a solo home run. In the bottom of the inning, Justin Harris would single to score Jordan Williams with ASU still leading 3-1.
SEU would tie the game 3-3 in the sixth inning after scoring two runs off of an ASU error. The Hilltoppers would take the lead in the seventh inning with a three-run hit over the right field wall to make the score 6-3.
In the ninth inning, Kamden Kelton would lead with a walk to advance to second from a groundout. Cain would hit a single followed by a Clark groundout to score Kelton. Austin Beck would tie the game with a two-RBI double to send the game to extra innings.
Jackson Haga would pitch 2 ⅔ innings with four strikeouts, allowing only one hit. Neither team would score in the tenth inning. In the eleventh inning, a single by Cain would seal the win for ASU 7-6.
ASU 9-6 SEU (Game 2) DH
The game would start with both teams going scoreless in the first inning. The Rams would strike first in the bottom of the second inning when Beck scored off a wild pitch thanks to Kelton scoring Harris off an RBI double to lead 2-0.
The Rams would add three more runs in the third inning with doubles by Tayten Tredaway, who brought in two, and Harris to give the Rams a 5-0 lead.
The game would experience a 1 ½ hour lightning delay and continue into the fourth inning, where ASU would extend its lead. Clark would hit a groundout to score Kelton. Beck would add two more for ASU off a triple and score to lead 9-0.
Braxton Pearson would start the game pitching for the Rams. He would achieve five strikeouts and one hit before the delay.
The Hilltoppers would get their first run of the match in the sixth inning. SEU would try to make a comeback with five runs in the seventh, but it would not be enough, as ASU would take the victory 9-6.
ASU 7-1 SEU (Game 3) DH
The Rams would take an early lead with four runs in the second inning. Tredaway would score from second base on an error, followed by Tyler Boggs, who would score while Guerrero and Beck both forced bases-loaded walks.
Kelton would have a sac-bunt to score Harris in the third inning, giving the Rams a 5-0 lead. Jackson Berry would pitch with only five hits, one run and seven strikeouts.
The Hilltoppers would score their lone run in the fourth inning. ASU would gain two more runs in the sixth inning off of a sac-bunt by Reese Johnson to bring in Boggs, followed by Guerrero, who would single to bring in Cain. The Rams would take the victory 7-1.
ASU 8-0 SEU (Game 4)
Neither team would score until the third inning in the lat home game of the season for Rams, where Cain would score ASU’s first run off an error. The Rams would extend their lead in the fourth inning after Johnson and Cain hit RBI singles to make the score 3-0.
ASU would extend their lead in the fifth inning after scoring three straight singles, followed by Beck, who would score on a wild pitch. Boggs would bring in Tredaway on a single, followed by Kelton, who would add a run off an RBI single. Boggs would come around to score as well. This would extend ASU’s lead to 7-0.
Kade Bragg would start pitching for ASU, throwing for five innings. He would allow no runs on six hits and five strikeouts. He would set the program record for shutouts in a season, with four for the year.
The Rams would add another run in the seventh inning to take the win 8-0 over the Hilltoppers.
The Rams move to 40-6 overall and 38-6 in Lone Star Conference play. ASU will play against the West Texas A&M University Buffs on April 28 to finish their regular season play.
