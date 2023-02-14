The Angelo State Ram baseball team had a four-game series sweep against the Cameron Aggies over the weekend of Feb. 10 to Feb. 12.
ASU 7-0 CU (Game 1)
The Rams would start the series off strong with a single by Tayten Tredaway in the first inning to score Jackson Hardy for an early lead of 1-0.
ASU would add three more runs in the third inning by scoring back-to-back doubles from Jordan Williams and Tredaway. A triple by Tripp Clark would put the Rams ahead 4-0. Aaron Munson would start on the mound for the Rams and have five shutout innings, three hits and 10 strikeouts.
In the fifth inning, the Rams would extend the lead even further to 5-0 after Tredaway had his third RBI of the game with a score by Hardy.
In the eighth inning, ASU would lengthen their lead with an RBI groundout by Weston Valasek for Austin Beck to score. The Rams would defeat the Aggies 7-0 in the first round of the series.
ASU 10-2 CU (Game 2) (DH); ASU 12-0 CU (Game 3) (DH)
On Saturday, Feb. 11, the Rams would have their second doubleheader of the season. They would win both games against the Aggies 10-2 and 12-0 to continue their four-game series against CU.
In the first game of the day, the Rams would jump to a 3-0 lead in the first inning after Tripp Clark singled for the opening run of the game, Austin Beck forced a bases-loaded walk and Weston Valasek brought in a third run.
Valasek would bring in another run at the plate after a double to left field was followed by an Aggies error to put the Rams up 5-0.
Kade Bragg would start on the mound for ASU, throwing 4 ⅔ innings with four hits, two runs and six strikeouts.
ASU would score five more runs in the fourth inning with two off a Tredaway home run and a two-RBI single by Valasek. Jude Cook also threw two innings with one hit and two strikeouts.
In the day's second game, the Rams would keep the Aggies scoreless for the second time in this series after a 12-0 victory.
Braxton Pearson would start on the mound and only give the Aggies one hit in the contest. Pearson threw for seven innings and gave up only one baserunner after striking out ten batters. Kamden Kelton would steal the first run of the game.
Thomas Cain and Jackson Hardy both hit two RBI doubles, while Valasek would hit his second triple of the season.
ASU 15-4 CU (Game 4)
In the final game of the series, the Rams would sweep the Cameron Aggies. ASU would score four runs after Valasek singled for two RBIs before Kamden Kelton would bunt to secure the run for Thomas Cain. Valasek would also steal home to strengthen ASU’s lead to 4-0.
The Aggies would cut into the lead at the bottom of the second inning after hitting a solo home run and scoring on a wild pitch to trail the Rams 4-2.
In the fourth inning, Kelton would add another run for ASU with a solo shot to strengthen the lead to 5-2.
Mason Bryant started on the mound for ASU, throwing for four innings with seven strikeouts and two earned runs.
The Rams would secure their lead with a 9-0 run in the fifth inning with an Austin Beck triple, a two-run homer by Cain and two more runs by Jordan Williams to make the lead 14-2.
In the sixth inning, Jacob Guerrero picked up an RBI with a single for Beck to score on the play. The Aggies would score two times in the bottom of the inning, but it would not be enough to defeat the Rams, who took the victory 15-4.
The sweep over the Aggies moves the Rams to 8-0 on the season and in Lone Star Conference play. ASU will play against the UT-Permian Basin Falcons starting on Feb. 17 and concluding on Feb. 19 to continue LSC play.
