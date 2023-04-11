The Angelo State University Ram baseball team picked up a home Lone Star Conference win against the Texas A&M International University Dustdevils, winning three games in the four-game series starting Thursday, April 6, and concluding April 8.
ASU 7-0 TAMIU (Game 1)
The opening game at Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium on Thursday, April 6, would see the Rams jump out with the hot bats early on.
The bottom half of the second saw the ASU bats come alive as they plated four runs early. The first run was brought home due to a TAMIU error, while run number two was brought in by a bases-loaded hit by pitch. Jacob Guerrero had a two-RBI single to score the runners and make the score 4-0.
In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Rams scored once again on a wild pitch and error by the Dustdevils, which led Justin Harris to have an RBI double to score Kamden Kelton and make the final score 7-0.
Aaron Munson started on the mound for the Rams, throwing six scoreless innings against the Dustdevil offense, allowing two hits while tallying seven strikeouts. Jackson Berry came in and tossed two innings in relief, allowing two hits while striking out three.
ASU 4-0 TAMIU (Game 2) ; ASU 1-2 TAMIU (Game 3)
On Friday, April 7, ASU would split the doubleheader with TAMIU winning game one with a final score of 4-0 and narrowly dropping game two with a final score of 1-2.
The Rams’ bats would be quiet until the bottom of the fourth inning, when they would plate all of their runs. The first run scored on a Dustdevil throwing error which led to Jordan Williams bringing home a runner with an RBI single. Thomas Cain reached on a fielder’s choice to score two runners on the base path to give them the 4-0 lead.
Kade Bragg started for ASU, tossing a six-inning shutout while allowing two hits and striking out seven. Mason Bryant threw one inning of relief, allowing one hit and tallying two strikeouts.
Game two of the doubleheader saw the last game’s offensive momentum start early, and Cain doubled out to left field to score Tripp Clark for the 1-0 lead. The lead would not last long for the Rams, however, as the Dustdevils tied the game in the top of the fourth and scored the game-winning run in the top of the fifth inning.
Braxton Pearson started on the hill for ASU, tossing four innings of work, allowing one run off of two hits and tallying six strikeouts. Austin Teel came in relief, picking up his first loss of the season in his two innings of work while only giving up one run and three walks.
ASU 14-4 TAMIU (Game 4)
The final game of the series would find the Rams back on top with a 14-4 lead to secure the series victory on their home field.
The Dustdevils would take the commanding early lead, plating four runs in the top of the first inning to jump ahead 4-0. The Rams quickly worked to start cutting the lead, plating one run in the bottom half of the frame as Kelton had an RBI single down the left field line to score Austin Beck.
In the bottom of the third inning, ASU scored quickly on an error as Cain stole second and rounded the bags to head home on a Clark RBI double to right center field. Weston Valasek contributed an RBI single to score a runner and was later brought home from a bunt by Tyler Boggs to take the 5-4 lead. The Rams plated two more after the Boggs bunt with a Beck double and a ground out by Kelton to take a 6-4 lead.
In the fourth, ASU added two steals on the stat sheet as Clark advanced to third, and Guerrero scored by stealing home. Guerrero added another run in the bottom of the sixth on a double to left field. He scored two more runs in the bottom of the seventh and the game-ending run in the bottom of the eighth.
Scott Ellis picked up the win on the mound for ASU, tossing 5 ⅓ innings and giving up two hits while striking out three. Bryant closed out the game in relief, throwing one inning, allowing one hit and tallying three strikeouts.
With the series win, the Rams move to 35-5 overall and 31-5 in LSC play as they head on the road to take on the Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelinas for a four-game series, with the opening game set for Friday, April 14.
