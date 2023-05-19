The Angelo State Ram baseball team started their Division II South Central Regionals run with a victory after defeating the Metro State-Denver Roadrunners 11-1 on May 18.
The Roadrunners would start the scoring effort in the second inning with a double to left field for the 1-0 lead.
ASU would take back the lead in the fourth inning after Kamden Kelton tied the game on a sac fly followed by Thomas Cain who would single to the right field to score Jackson Hardy. The Rams would add another run to lead 3-1 thanks to a steal by Tyler Boggs to make it home.
Aaron Munson would start on the mound for ASU. He would throw for six innings and have one run on five hits as well as seven strikeouts.
The Rams would extend their lead in the sixth inning. Kelton would single down the left field line to score two runs followed by a groundout by Tripp Clark to add another run for the 6-1 lead.
In the seventh inning, Kelton would get another RBI after singling to right field to score Jordan Williams. Boggs then brought in another run on a groundout followed by a two-RBI single by Cain.
Kelton would bring in the final run of the game for ASU to win 11-1 over the Roadrunners.
Mason Bryant threw for one inning without a hit. Price Siemering closed out the game pitching with no hits.
The Rams move to 48-8 overall and will play again on May 19 and 20 against the UT Tyler Patriots to continue their DII SCR play.
