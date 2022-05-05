The No. 10 Angelo State University Ram baseball team would clinch the 2022 Lone Star Conference regular-season title after a four-game sweep against the University of Texas Permian Basin Falcons. The sweep of the Falcons also secured the undefeated road record for the Rams.
ASU 18-2 UTPB (Game 1)
On Friday, April 29, the Rams would open the series strong against the Falcons. In the top of the first, Aaron Walters would start the scoring effort for the Rams with an RBI single to left field to score Austin Beck and give the Rams the early 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the frame.
UTPB would not score in the bottom of the first and both teams would go scoreless through the second. ASU would have an impactful top of the third, where the team would push four runs across the plate. Justin Lee hit a two-RBI single to score baserunners, and hits from Jordan Williams and Tayten Tredaway would give the Rams a 5-0 lead heading into the top of the fourth. A run scored off of a wild pitch in the top of the fourth would give ASU the 6-0 lead going into the bottom of the fourth, where UTPB would add two runs to their effort and make the score 6-2 heading into the fifth.
The Rams would respond quickly in the top of the fifth by scoring four more runs. Tredaway would make his way around the bags after being walked and would be brought home by a sacrifice fly from Justin Harris to left center field. Both Thomas Cain and Tyler Boggs would be hit and cross home plate after an Austin Beck two-RBI double up the center. The final run pushed across the plate would be Beck after a Walters RBI single, making the score 10-2 heading into the bottom of the frame.
ASU would hold UTPB scoreless once again in the bottom of the fifth and would add more insurance runs to their effort in the top of the sixth by scoring three. Williams would score after a Harris single advanced Cain to second. A Beck single would score Cain, and Harris would be brought home after a Jackson Hardy single to right field to make the score 13-2 heading into the bottom half of the frame.
The top of the seventh would close the scoring efforts for the Rams by pushing the final five runs across the plate to end game one in run-rule fashion. The effort would start as Lee singled to right field, followed by a Kamden Kelton double that would advance Lee to third. Tredaway walked to load the bases for Harris, who would single to score Lee, Kelton and Tredaway. Walters would finish the scoring effort by singling to left field to score Beck and Harris, giving the Rams the 18-2 run-rule victory.
Benjamin Elder would improve his record to 6-2 while throwing six innings, allowing four hits and two runs while striking out three. Reese Johnson would come in to throw one inning of relief, only allowing one hit.
ASU 16-6 UTPB (Game 2) ; ASU 17-4 UTPB (Game 3)
On Saturday, April 30, the Rams would take both games of the doubleheader to clinch the LSC regular-season title.
The Rams would have a big start in game one, scoring four runs in the top of the first. Koby Kelton would start the scoring effort with a sacrifice fly to right field to score Austin Beck. Jordan Williams would hit an RBI double, and Jackson Hardy would single to score the final two runs of the frame, making the score 4-0.
ASU would keep UTPB scoreless in the bottom of the first, and Kelton would have an RBI single to score Charlie Bartlett in the top of the second to make the score 5-0. The Rams would score again in the top of the third as Justin Harris would double to bring home Jordan Williams, making the score 6-0. The Falcons would score their first run in the bottom of the third to make the score 6-1.
ASU would score six more runs in the top of the fourth. Lee would single to score Beck, and Jackson Hardy would be hit by a pitch to score Walters. The top of the fourth would be closed out by a Justin Harris grand slam to make the score 12-1. UTPB would score five to cut the Rams' lead down to six. The Blue and Gold would score one run in the top of the fifth as Walters scored off an error. A single run would also be scored in the top of the sixth after Bartlett singled to center field to score Harris.
The Rams would score their final two runs of game one of the doubleheader in the top of the seventh. Hardy would walk to advance Tredaway to second and Williams to third, scoring Lee. Bartlett would be hit by a pitch to advance Hardy to second, Tredaway to third and Williams to home. Aaron Munson would start on the mound for the Rams, throwing 3 ⅓ innings, allowing seven hits and striking out three. Kyle Moseley would serve as relief, throwing 3 ⅔ innings, allowing two hits and striking out five.
The final game of the doubleheader would once again start out quickly for ASU, with the Rams scoring six runs in the top of the first. Williams hit a two-RBI single, and both Harris and Tyler Boggs made RBIs of their own off of a single and a double, respectively. The final two runs in the top of the frame were scored off of wild pitches by UTPB to make the score 6-0. ASU would also score one run in the top of the second courtesy of a Walters sac-fly that scored Hardy to make the score 7-0.
The top of the third would see four more runs across the plate for the Rams. Hardy would hit a sac-fly to center field to score Boggs, and Lee closed out the scoring for the inning with a three-run home run to score Beck and Walters. The Falcons would score one run in the bottom of the inning, and the Rams would respond quickly in the top of the fourth with three more runs. Boggs hit a sac-fly, and Ryan Neitsch would have an RBI double down the left field line to make the score 14-2.
UTPB would score two more runs in the bottom of the fifth to make the score 14-4, and ASU would end the game with three runs in the top of the sixth. Neitsch had an RBI single to score Beck and advance Hardy to third. Williams hit a sac-fly to right field to score Hardy and advance Neitsch to third. Neitsch would later score the final run of the game on a wild pitch by UTPB, making the final score 17-4. Jake Rogers started on the mound and picked up his 10th win of the season, throwing five innings, allowing seven hits and four runs while striking out two. Parker Tennill would throw two innings of relief, allowing two hits.
ASU 7-6 UTPB (Game 4)
On Sunday, May 1, the Rams would close out the regular season and secure an undefeated road record with a 7-6 victory in the series closer against the Falcons.
The Falcons took the early lead in the series closer, holding a 3-0 lead over the Rams until the top of the third inning when Justin Lee and Aaron Walters would both hit RBI singles to make the score 3-2. The Falcons would score one run in the bottom of the third to make the score 4-2.
ASU and UTPB would remain scoreless through the fourth and fifth innings until the Rams took the winning lead in the top of the sixth by scoring five runs. Jackson Hardy started the scoring off with a single, and he would be brought home later by an RBI single from Austin Beck. Koby Kelton singled to left field to score Boggs. Kelton would also advance to second on a UTPB throwing error, which would also score Beck. Aaron Walters would hit an RBI single to right field to score Kelton and finish the scoring effort for ASU.
The Rams would hold the Falcons scoreless until the bottom of the ninth when the Falcons would score two runners. They would not be able to close the gap, however, as the Rams would win 7-6. Price Siemering started on the mound for the Rams, allowing four runs on four hits. Carson Childers would throw five innings of relief, allowing one hit and striking out six, and Jackson Haga would pitch the final inning of relief, allowing two runs off of three hits.
With the regular-season conference title clinched, ASU will hold the No. 1 seed in the LSC tournament. The Rams will be hosting the open round best-of-three series on their home turf of Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium against the St. Mary’s University Rattlers starting May 6 and concluding on May 8 if necessary.
