The Angelo State Belle tennis team had a great weekend after scoring match wins against the Texas A&M Kingsville Javelinas on Thursday, April 21 in Kingsville, Texas, and the Western New Mexico Mustangs on Saturday, April 23 at home.
No. 24 ASU (4-3) TAMUK (Match No. 1)
Valentina Gonzalez and Ena Ovcina defeated TAMUK 6-2 in the first line of the doubles match. In the second line, Ramitha Irrinki and Ayda Guler beat the Javelinas 6-2. In the third and final line, Esther Bowers and Eva Schwartz overcame their opponents 6-4 to sweep the Javelinas and win the doubles point.
After winning her doubles match, Schwartz went on to win the line four 6-1, 6-1.
Following Schwartz, Guler and Dianela Rodriguez both won their singles matches in straight sets. This marks Rodriguez’s 22nd win, tying her for second for most wins in a single season in program history.
The Belles would take the victory over TAMUK 4-3, giving them momentum to head into their last regular-season matchup.
No. 24 ASU (7-0) WNMU (Match No. 2)
Gonzalez and Ovcina beat the Mustangs 6-1 in the first line of the doubles match. Irrinki and Guler kept the momentum going with a win against Western New Mexico in the second line of the match. In the final line of the match, Bowers and Schwartz defeated WNWU 6-1.
With a dominant performance in the doubles match, Rodriguez went on to win the first line of the singles match 6-1, 6-1.
To keep the winning streak going, Schwarts, Guler and Irrinki beat the Mustangs in straight sets. The Belles would be unstoppable, with two more straight sets by Alexandra Vishnevskaya and Bowers.
With this sweep, the Belles clinched a share of the Lone Star Conference regular season title and will be the No. 3 seed in the Lone Star Conference tournament on April 28, where they are scheduled to face the sixth-seed UT Tyler in San Angelo.
