The Angelo State University Rambelle soccer team finished their nonconference schedule this week, securing two more wins on the record against the Colorado Mesa Mavericks and the Fort Lewis Skyhawks.
ASU 2-1 CMU (Game 1)
The Belles would host the Mavericks on Sept. 8 and come up victorious with a 2-1 victory, making this the third consecutive year that ASU has gone unbeaten in the first five games of the season.
Valerie Solis would kickstart the offensive momentum early for ASU, taking her first shot on the line within the first 30 seconds of the game to force the save from the Mavericks’ goalkeeper. Though Cindy Rodriguez and Grace Jordan would both take shots blocked by the Maverick goalkeeper, freshman Hadley Coronado would find the hole and score her first career goal in the Belles’ uniform in the 29th minute of the first half to give ASU the 1-0 lead.
Kira Miller, the LSC Goalkeeper of the Week for the week of Sept. 5, made her first and only save in the first half while the Belles’ defensive power continued to shine through, only allowing two shots on target in the entire 90-minute contest.
A corner kick goal from the Mavericks would tie the score at 1-1 in the 57th minute of play, but the tie would be short-lived after Rodriguez scored her second goal of the season just four minutes later off an assist from Mariah Griffin to make the score 2-1 and secure an ASU victory once again.
The Belles would then prepare to play their final nonconference match-up on Sunday, Sept. 11, against the Fort Lewis Skyhawks.
ASU 1-0 FLC
Sunday let the Rambelles continue their winning ways after a 1-0 victory over the Fort Lewis Skyhawks allowed ASU to go six games unbeaten and maintain a three-game win streak.
The Belles’ offensive would continue to strike first in the first half, tallying an impressive 11 total shots but only being able to keep three on target. Madison Stokes and Katelin Heise would be the best two candidates for a potential ASU goal in the first half during the 38th and 41rst minutes, respectively, but both attempts would fly high above the net.
ASU would keep their foot on the gas in the second half of the contest by adding nine more shots to their stat sheet, with three of them being on the line. Jordan would convert shot attempts into a goal for the Belles in the 82nd minute after an assist from Reagan Urbany to give the Belles the lead 1-0 and their final nonconference victory of the season. Miller would also add clean sheet number three to her stats with two saves against the Skyhawks.
The Belles improve to 5-0-1 for the 2022 season and will travel to Laredo, Texas, on Sept. 14 to start their conference campaign against the Texas A&M International Dustdevils before hosting the Oklahoma Christian Eagles on Sept. 17.
