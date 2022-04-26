The Belles golf team finished 11th overall in the Lone Star Conference Championship in Glen Rose, Texas, on April 20-22 to end their season.
The Belles faced big competitors after placing 10th in the first round with a 296 (+8). This would put them 23 strokes behind the leading Dallas Baptist University Lady Patriots.
Ozlyan Juarez shot an even 79 (+7), Patrizia Schaefer shot a 78 (+6), Skyler Strube shot a 75 (+3), Maria Sierra Sanz shot a 73 (+1) and Laura Kilmova shot a 70 (-2). The team would end the first round with a total of 296 (+8).
In the second round, the Belles faced more of a struggle as they shot a 307 (+19), dropping them to 11th place. Juarez shot an even 79 (+7), Schaefer shot a 75 (+3), Strube shot an 85 (+13), Sanz shot a 73 (+1) and Kilmova shot an 81 (+9). The team would end the second round with a total of 308 (+20).
In the third round, Juarez shot an even 72, Schaefer shot a 75 (+3), Strube shot a 77 (+5), Sanz shot a 79 (+7) and Kilmova shot an 82 (+10). The team would end the third round with a total of 303 (+15).
The Belles would fight for a chance in the medal match but would fall short in the third round, finishing with a 907 (+43) and 15 strokes behind the 10th-place Cameron Aggies.
The Belles finished 11th, capping off their 2021-22 season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.