The Rams and Rambelles finished their home meet on April 7 by defending their title as the top two teams with 158 points from the Rambelles and 165.5 points for the Rams.
For the Rambelle field events, Allison Vaughn would claim the women’s triple jump victory with a jump of 12 meters. Camryn Barros would also finish first in pole vaulting after clearing a height of 3.6 meters.
Talena Murray would take second overall in the javelin event with a throw of 42.95 meters. Kylyie Paden would take third in the high jump and pole vault contests with a jump of 1.55 meters and a vault of 3.3 meters.
For the Rambelle running events, the 4x400 meter relay team of Shiean Walters, Zykia McDaniel, Anna Riccomagno and Shadae Findley would finish as the first team with a time of 3 minutes and 42.82 seconds.
Findley would also win the 800-meter run with a time of 2:09.74. Walters and McDaniels would take second and third in the 400-meter dash with times of 53.66 and 54.17.
Fatoumata Kabo would get second place in the 200-meter dash with a time of 24.76, while Mary Brown would also finish second in the 3000-meter steeplechase with a time of 11:46.48. Riccomagno would get third place in the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 14.61.
For the men’s side, in the field events, Devoux Deysel would have a first-place finish in the javelin competition with a throw of 71.65 meters. Cason Brown would finish first in the discus contest with a throw of 52.94 meters.
In the triple jump event, Josh Body would take first with a jump of 15.11 meters. Jacobee Jones and Pacer Hill would finish second and third in the pole vault contest with jumps of 5.05 meters and 4.90 meters.
For the running events, The Rams toko first overall in the 4x100 and 4x400 meter relays. In the 4x100, Emmett Seals Jr., Dorian Leda, Braden Jetton and David Morgan ran a time of 40.2, while Seals, Prince Frimpong, Bossman Pinkrah and Oussama El Bouchayby ran 3:13.19 in the 4x400.
El Bouchayby would set a new meet and school record in the 1500-meter run with a time of 3:45.21 to rank fifth overall in Division II. Frimpong would take second overall in the 400-meter run with a time of 48.07, while Dorian Leda took third in the 100-meter dash at 10.82.
The Rams and Rambelles will compete on April 15 at the Cactus Cup, hosted by Texas A&M-Kingsville, to continue their season.
