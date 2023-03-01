San Angelo, TX (76909)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High 82F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, increasing to 25 to 40 mph..

Tonight

Mostly clear and windy. Low 41F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.