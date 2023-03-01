The No. 2 Angelo State University Ram baseball team split its four-game road series, 2-2, against the University of Texas-Tyler Patriots.
ASU 2-3 UTT (Game 1)
Game one of the series against the Patriots on Friday, Feb. 24, would prove to be a long one in Tyler, Texas. After six full innings of play where both teams would remain scoreless, UTT would strike first in the bottom of the seventh, scoring off of a sacrifice fly to move up in the contest, 1-0.
ASU would quickly answer back in the top of the eighth inning as Kamden Kelton singled before making his way around the bags to score the tying run after two throwing errors by the Patriots. With the score tied at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth, UTT would jump ahead with a 2-1 lead with an RBI single.
In the top of the ninth, the Rams would continue to battle to tie the contest. With a solo home run to left field, Jacob Guerrero tied the contest for ASU at 2-2 to send the game to extra innings.
In the bottom of the 13th inning of play, the Patriots would break the tie with a solo home run to end the game with a final score of 3-2.
Aaron Munson started on the mound for ASU and ended the day throwing seven complete innings of work, allowing eight hits and two earned runs while striking out five. Austin Teel came in relief and threw 3 ⅓ innings of work, allowing one hit while striking out six.
ASU 4-0 UTT (Game 2) ; ASU 1-2 UTT (Game 3)
In game one of the doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 25, the Rams and the Patriots would hold each other scoreless until the top of the fourth inning.
Guerrero would get things started for ASU in game one with an RBI single to score Jackson Hardy, while Tayten Tredaway would draw the walk with bases loaded to score the second run and put the Rams up 2-0.
In the top of the seventh inning, the Rams would find their last two runs in game one after Justin Harris contributed an RBI single, and Jordan Willams closed out the scoring efforts for ASU with a sacrifice fly to right field to make the final score 4-0.
Kade Bragg started on the mound for the Rams in game one, tossing all seven innings of work, allowing one hit while striking out nine.
Game two of the doubleheader started off hot for the Patriots as they took the early scoring lead with a solo home run over the left field wall. UTT would also score again in the bottom of the fifth to extend their lead to 2-0.
The Rams would find their only run of the day in the top of the seventh as Weston Valasek hit an RBI single to score Guerrero and make the final score 2-1.
Braxton Pearson started on the mound for the Rams, throwing six complete innings of work, allowing two runs off four hits while striking out nine.
ASU 10-6 UTT (Game 4)
The fourth and final game of the series took place on Sunday, Feb. 26, was a fairly high scoring day for the Rams offense.
The scoring momentum started in the top of the third inning as Thomas Cain hit a three-run home run over the left field wall to give ASU the early 3-0 lead. ASU would add yet another run in the top of the fifth inning as Austin Beck would score on a wild pitch from UTT to make the score 4-0.
In the bottom half of the fifth inning, the Patriots quickly found themselves in the lead, scoring five runs to take the late lead, 5-4.
In the top of the seventh inning, ASU found the lead once again as Guerrero started with an RBI single, and Tripp Clark contributed a three-run home run over the left field wall to give the Rams the late 8-5 lead. Both teams scored in the eighth inning, and a Valasek RBI single would bring in the final run for ASU to stretch the Rams’ lead and make the final score to 10-6.
Mason Bryant started on the mound for ASU, throwing 4 ⅓ innings of work, allowing six hits while striking out five. Scott Ellis came in relief, tossing 4 ⅔ innings, and was awarded the win after allowing two hits and one run.
With the split, ASU moves to a 13-3 overall and LSC record. The Rams return to their home field of Foster Field at 1st Community Credit Union Stadium on Friday, Mar. 3, to take on the University of Arkansas-Fort Smith Lions in a four-game series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.