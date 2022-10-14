I love listening to music! In fact, Spotify is the app that runs the longest on my phone. Therefore, it’s safe to say that I know a thing or two about music that really grabs someone’s attention. So, here are my top five song recommendations for the spookiest month of the year.
“This Is Why” - Paramore
Paramore’s new single, released on Sept. 28, 2022, for their upcoming album of the same name, is a vibe. The song reflects the band's feelings toward the first three years of the COVID-19 pandemic and the emotions that lead singer Hayley Williams had about the state of the world and how people acted during the pandemic; thinking people lacked empathy during a trying time.
With a “funky pop” kind of sound, this song is really catchy, and I enjoy the lyrics and message, with the chorus stating, “This is why I don’t leave the house / you say the coast is clear / but you won’t catch me out / oh, why? / this is why.”
“FYE FYE” - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe
Released on May 16, 2021, “FYE FYE” is filled with a ferocious but joyful flow. With lots of wordplay and a straightforward beat, this song is great to listen to when doing chores or working out.
My favorite lyrics in this song are found in the chorus in which Tobe raps, “If you Black, we in sync / Bye, bye, bye,” as “in sync” acts as a homonym for NSYNC, an American boy band known for its hit song “Bye Bye Bye.”
“Shinunoga E-Wa (死ぬのがいいわ)” - Fujii Kaze
Kaze, a Japanese singer-songwriter, released the song on May 20, 2020, as part of his “HELP EVER HURT NEVER” album. It’s a love song about endless adoration for the other person in the relationship. Kaze described this song as having “old-fashioned lyrics” combined with a “modern trap beat.” I think the piano gives it a nice touch!
“I choose you over three meals a day / If I had to keep being separated from you like this / I’d rather die,” the translated lyrics say. Imagine someone being so in love with you they’d rather spend time with you than eat anything. It’s an idea straight out of a romance novel!
“Borderline” - Tame Impala
Debuting in their February 14, 2020 album “The Slow Rush,” “Borderline” is a chill beat that makes for the perfect homework song. The song was initially released in April 2019 but was pulled from streaming services and reworked to fit the album better. The changes included a more prominent bass line, alterations to the snare, and a rework of some of the lyrics. The song gives insights into what it’s like to be a music industry performer and asks whether it’s worth the effort.
My favorite lyrics are in the chorus: “Then I saw the time / Watched it speedin’ by like a train.” No matter where you are in life, it seems as though you’re flying through the years, just like a train speeding by on train tracks.
“Chic ‘N’ Stu” - System of a Down
This seemingly nonsensical song comes from System of a Down’s 2002 album “Steal This Album.” It’s the first song in the album, and while the lyrics are pretty simplistic, they shed light on the compulsive nature of buying things from advertisements. According to Genius, a website dedicated to breaking down the meanings of songs, the song is a jab at consumerism, touching on how advertisements pressure the public to buy whatever they’re selling and saying buyers need therapy to help their “incessant need for unnecessary products.”
I always get a laugh listening to Serj Tankian scream, “what a splendid pie / pizza-pizza pie / every minute and every second buy, buy, buy, buy, buy,” over a chaotic riff.
