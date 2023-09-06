The student-athlete life is no joke. Your freshman year as a student-athlete is meant for you to adjust and have no expectations, just to do the best you can. By sophomore year, you know exactly what to expect. You are back again for year two, ready for a hectic schedule and your free time reduced to the nine hours of sleep you should be getting. Although it will be tough, it is what athletes live for. The constant schedule and never resting pleases athletes. It keeps them satisfied physically and mentally.
I myself, as a student-athlete on the Angelo State Women’s soccer team, love to be busy. Sitting around on my phone all day does not bring me joy. Instead, attending class and interacting with others does. Just because I enjoy staying busy, does not mean it is easy. Just like every other student we are in college for education.
As an eligible athlete, you must have a minimum of 12 credit hours per semester and stay above a 2.0 GPA. Maintaining these requirements may seem easy for any other student, but it can be hard. Just like a student might have to work every day, an athlete must practice too.
My schedule looks like 15 hours a week of classes with approximately 20 hours of soccer a week. Along with travel and games, it can be hard to manage time properly. Student-athletes who are in clubs, student associations or working a job might find it even more difficult to manage time. The top two ways I have managed my time are writing down all my due dates and trying to complete them as close to when they were received. I learned this from struggling with procrastination last year. I found that waiting until the last minute to do all of your assignments the day that it is due is not smart or efficient.
Being a student-athlete is very rewarding. Athletes get to stay in shape, can build long-lasting friendships, travel and have many opportunities to represent their school locally and nationally. I wish the best of luck to all the students, athletes or not. College is the time when teenagers become adults. It is a place where everyone has to experience busyness on another level and learn how to overcome it.
