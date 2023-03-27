Growing up in Kentucky, I had always dreamed of going to The University of Kentucky in Lexington, Kentucky. I had grown up just miles from the college and was certain I would be attending that school. All of my plans changed when my parents informed my brother and me that we were moving to Austin, Texas, in the summer of 2017. This shook my whole world. I had always seen and heard about people moving away, but I really never thought we would move. It was a hard adjustment at first, but spending a lot of time alone before school started in the fall gave me a lot of time to practice my hobbies. One was photography. I kept practicing photography all throughout high school, but it was just a hobby, something fun to do in my free time.
By the time senior year rolled around, UK was not an option, so I picked the school my best friend at the time was going to attend: Angelo State. I started with a major in biology and quickly realized it wasn’t for me. After switching my major to mass media and meeting Maddy Mendoza in my Media Law class, I knew this was the better fit. Maddy helped me get an interview with the Ram TV sports broadcasting program. I spent a semester doing sports broadcasting and really loved it, but I wanted to try more things. At the start of the fall 2022 semester, Maddy helped me transition to The Ram Page as a photographer, and suddenly I didn’t mind being in Texas and not Kentucky.
This organization has helped me explore my hobbies and make them into something larger, more of a passion and a potential job career. I would never have had the chance to shoot all kinds of different sports and events and learn even more. My peers in the organization are all brilliant people, and it’s an honor to learn and grow with them.
In the future, look for me on TV. Who knows? I could be shooting UK basketball as I’ve always dreamed, and it will all be because of my time at The Ram Page in San Angelo, Texas.
