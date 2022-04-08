Angelo State University celebrated "I Chose ASU" from April 1-8. So with today being the conclusion to the festivities. We took the time to ask our staff the question of the week, "Why did you choose ASU?" Below are their answers.
"I chose Angelo State University because it was one of the most affordable colleges at the time and offered me many scholarship opportunities. It has grown to be much more than that in the time that I have invested here. I have made long-lasting friendships, developed a community and taken great strides towards my career and my dreams. It has not always been easy but I have never felt as though I lacked a support system here at Angelo State, there is always someone ready and willing to lend a helping hand. These may not have been the initial reasons I enrolled here but I hope they become the reasons someone else does."
- Dusty Ellis, Photographer
"I chose Angelo State because it isn’t a very big college. The size allows me to get to know my peers and professors better and not feel like just another student. Compared to other universities, it's less expensive to attend."
- Brandon Arenas, Photographer
"Growing up in San Angelo, I had visited ASU's campus for activities like Kid's College, soccer and tennis camps, my older brother would also bring me to the planetarium to watch movies and to the C.J. Davidson for lectures. I grew up knowing ASU would be my first choice because it was a campus I knew and loved before I even had college in mind. I chose ASU because of the memories and experiences I made as a child. I have grown as a person as a result of this decision, by taking on leadership roles in RSOs, finding mentors in professors I look up to and making long-lasting friendships."
- Arabella Peña, Staff Writer
"One of the many reasons I chose ASU is because quite a few of my younger years were spent on campus. My parents decided to go back to college in the midst of having four kids and one on the way. This being the case, I sat in on many art classes with my mom or animal science labs with my dad. I roamed the halls when my elementary school was closed but ASU was still meeting. Many afternoons were spent peering into classroom windows and wondering when I would get to sit in cool desks like those. I met many professors and students, all of which were happy to welcome my siblings and me in whatever way possible. I was given extra paper and charcoal and instructed on how to draw the bowl of fruits the students were working on and played games on my dad's phone, laying on one of the wooden benches outside. The people here have been kind and welcoming to me from the start. ASU has always been home and getting the chance to attend and make it my own adventure has been an opportunity I will always treasure."
- Jade Marty, Staff Writer
"I chose ASU for the affordability of the campus without sacrificing the quality of education. The lively community and the fantastic professors, advisors, and other staff is what make Angelo State so welcoming. I’ve found fantastic friends in classrooms that aren’t overpacked and in my job here at the fantastic Ram Page."
- Brittney Jackson, Staff Writer
“I didn’t hear about Angelo State until I was a senior in high school, but I’m very glad that I did. The second that I walked onto ASU property, I felt at home. The campus is beautiful, and it's a perfect size. It’s big enough so there are plenty of opportunities to grow and small enough that you can make friends easily, and you can see your friends all over campus. I’ve honestly loved every minute of being here, and I wouldn’t choose anywhere else.”
- Hailey Rayburn, Sports Writer
“Angelo State University is a school that I have always held close to my heart. Before I attended here both my brothers and my parents did as well. It is a university I have been familiar with because of my family that has lived in the area. Not only did I go here because it is familiar, I also went here because of their spectacular education program. Every one of my relatives graduated from ASU with some sort of educational degree and I plan to do the same. I have contemplated back and forth on my major for the past two years of high school when I knew what I wanted to do the whole time. It was just a matter of seeing the school and the education department and realizing that this is what I love to do. Not only has ASU been a familiarity to me, it has also been a place that I can call home.”
- Robin Franklin, Sports/Staff Writer
“ I chose Angelo State for many reasons. The main reason I chose ASU was because of the amazing scholarship opportunities I received throughout my application. I never had the opportunity to tour campus due to COVID-19, but almost all of my regional athletic and academic contests were in San Angelo, and the few parts of campus I competed on always felt like home. The hands-on opportunities I have received since being on campus have only solidified my decision that ASU is my home.”
- Madelyn Mendoza, Sports Writer
"Choosing ASU was an easy decision for me, mostly because it was practical. The school lined up with everything I was looking for when deciding to transfer from my old college. Here in San Angelo, I could move away from home without being too far, and I already had friends attending this school. ASU is also a less-crowded college, which allows me to get to know more of the people I share my classes with. Coming here, I found so many incredible opportunities for biology and nice people I was able to get close with, even outside of my major. I keep finding more reasons why choosing ASU was right for me."
- Gracielle Velasco, Graphic Designer
"I chose Angelo State because when I toured ASU in high school I fell in love with the environment. I didn’t want to go to a university that was too big but I was nervous to go to a small school. ASU is the perfect size and I feel in love with it. I love that you can know a lot of people but still meet someone new all the time and that it’s so easy to get involved at ASU!"
- Madison Wallace, Photo Editor
“I chose ASU because of its history with my family. Both of my older siblings had attended or were attending ASU when I got into college, and I knew from that alone that I could trust the university. If they could do it, I could too, you know? The money awarded to me by the Carr Graduate Scholarship and the Honors program allowed me to experience ASU without worrying about student debt as well. All in all, ASU stuck out from other universities as the go-to choice for college and stayed there.”
- Aaron McGuire, Copy Editor
"You want the short answer? ASU was the first school to accept me when I applied to colleges in high school. But looking back on it, I do not regret a thing about my decision. Moving to San Angelo put me nearly four hours away from home and allowed me to be my own person and grow into the man I am today. The people I have met in my many experiences from Greek Life to my jobs, played a hand in that and I am thankful for all of the members of the Ram Fam, past and present. Though just like everyone else, my time here has been far from perfect, but it's the combination of everything that makes my experience and journey here worthwhile. Angelo State University was most definitely the school for me."
- Chad Miller, Jr., Lead Sports Writer/Online Editor
"I chose Angelo State all those years ago because I knew I needed an environment that would give me a wealth of experiences inside and outside the classroom while still being small enough for me to develop intentional relationships with colleagues, mentors and peers. My connections mean a great deal to me, and it wasn’t until I got here that I learned how truly community-focused and gregarious the people I’ve crossed paths with here in San Angelo really could be. Everything I am is to the credit of my Creator and the countless amazing people that have had an incomparable impact on me. I am so grateful to the student organizations and student programs that set up the opportunity for me to forge my own sense of character here, I could and often do talk about them all day. I’ve faced and continue to face hurdles that make some days harder than others, but the Ram Fam has met me with so much understanding and given me second chances that I could never repay. The Blue and Gold gave me the chance to accomplish groundbreaking things, learn lessons that can’t be found in a course description and travel the country while representing ASU in ways I would have never imagined when I got that acceptance letter in high school. I continue to believe that our most beautiful periods of growth and development take place just outside of our comfort zone because my time here at ASU has shown that to be true time after time. Siya Phambili."
- Mbu Maqungo, Editor-in-Chief
