In a world struggling to find its new normal in the aftermath of a worldwide pandemic, the population, at least through my lens, is looking toward the mind. Where physical healing is difficult to find, people seem to have turned to inward healing.
My “For You Page” is a never-ending stream of videos saying “heal your inner child” this and “childhood trauma” that. As someone who has taken a few psychology classes and has no credentials in the field, one idea in particular from Nicole LePera, a psychologist and social media influencer, has captured my attention:
“Be born,” LePera said in a post. “Suppress your needs. Deny your true desires. Enter the school system. Lose your creativity. Become a false version of self. Work a job you have no passion for. Live for external validation. Of course people aren’t mentally well.”
This idea was one where you first find yourself pausing to think about it before figuring out what is actually being said.
“Mental health issues are the result of human beings expected to exist within environments that are dysfunctional or abnormal,” LePera said.
This was bold. This was different. She assigned a definite cause to something so many people struggled with. I was now too deep to back out as I was curious about what she meant by that.
“We've been conditioned to believe that dysfunctional family dynamics, dysfunctional work dynamics and dysfunctional political systems are just 'how it is,’” LePera said. “If a person is sick or can't cope, then we diagnose them as disordered. We tell people their sickness is a result of their own ‘chemical imbalance.’"
I believe it is true that our form of society, the crushing pressures and the way things “work” and have always “worked,” has been a crutch for numerous groups of people for some time. I think that feeling like tradition is inescapable, even if unattainable or unrealistic for everyone, could definitely add to mental illness. Still, I do think sometimes it can be a “chemical imbalance,” as stated in the journal “Depression, Chemical Imbalances and Feminism” by Clinical Psychologists William Schultz and Noel Hunter. The journal focuses more on feminine psychology, but some of the discussed causes are applicable to all demographics.
“The conventional wisdom of mental health researchers and clinicians is that depression is best understood as a biopsychosocial (BPS) phenomenon with a variety of causes ranging from genetic to biochemical, environmental, and psychological causes,” Schultz and Hunter said.
While depression has many different causes, LePera’s idea that some of those causes can come from our developmental stages seemed to go hand-in-hand with the main ideas of a few of my child psychology courses.
“Some therapists even downplay, invalidate or downright dismiss childhood trauma, not understanding the forever impact on the child's psyche, their sense of [self] worth, their ability to emotionally educate and the way they'll relate to the world,” LePera said.
In my class on child psychology, we were taught the importance of the developmental stages for children. The concept of nature-nurture was one of the first things we learned. If you are not familiar with the concept, Saul McLeod states it clearly in his article “Nature vs. Nurture in Psychology:”
“Nature is what we think of as pre-wiring and is influenced by genetic inheritance and other biological factors,” McLeod said. “Nurture is generally taken as the influence of external factors after conception.”
These things were all swirling in my mind because, as one of the many diagnosed with depression, mental illness seemed to be the luck of the draw to me. A very unfortunate short end of the stick, if you will. So thinking there may be other causes of mental illnesses, and opening my mind to the possibility of such, makes me feel that there’s a variety of ways to seek help and get better.
“As people get more and more sick, we continue to search for BAND-AIDs so that people can get just ‘ok’ enough to return to work or life as they know it - when that's the issue,” LePera said. “Life as we know it is making us sick, and until we face this, we will just have more and more sick people. We need to start waking up. To start asking people, ‘what happened to you at the most impressionable time in your life?’ We need to start affirming that what is normal in our society isn't ok.”
I think that life should be more than what you’re handed, and I believe that simply saying that you should make the most of it is grossly missing the bar. It is true that you can do what you can with what you have, but what about those who do not have as much to work with? Our society is not built in a way that allows much wiggle room, and it tends to afford more room to those with plenty while giving those with less just enough.
“Our bodies are gifting us with wisdom when we develop mental disorders, autoimmune issues, and other illnesses,” LePera said. “We've had enough. The answer isn't to push through. It's to re-evaluate. To listen to people's stories (rather than invalidating them) and to understand that humans are struggling for valid reasons that we shouldn't be pathologizing.”
We recently discussed the idea of fairness in one of my education classes, and the definition our teacher showed has stuck with me recently after thinking about these ideas. She shared a poster that said the following: “Fair isn’t everyone getting the same thing. Fair is everyone getting what they need in order to be successful.”
I think that it is really easy to brush off mental illnesses and hope for the best, but there may be merit to these different ideas. Maybe one of the causes could be the way that life is pushed onto people. My final parting thought is: How do we solve that in a world that has been the way that it is for quite some time?
